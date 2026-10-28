Cohoes Company Offers Capital Region Homeowners Permanent Roofline Lighting As An Alternative To The Holiday Ladder

MENAFN - GetNews)"Installation of Gemstone Lights permanent exterior lighting by Near Me Exteriors"Near Me Exteriors in Cohoes NY is installing permanent Gemstone roofline lighting across the Capital Region ahead of the holidays, as federal data shows holiday decorating sends thousands of people to emergency rooms each season.

COHOES, N.Y. - October 28, 2026 - Near Me Exteriors, an exterior cleaning and lighting company in Cohoes, is installing permanent roofline lighting for Capital Region homeowners before the holidays, so they can decorate without climbing a ladder in December and January.

The ladder is the real cost of seasonal lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 160 holiday decorating injuries a day during the season, nearly half of them from falls. About 14,900 people were treated in emergency rooms for decorating-related injuries during the 2023 holiday season.

Upstate winters add to the risk. According to NOAA's 1991-2020 normals for Albany, December averages a high of 38 degrees and 13.3 inches of snow, and January averages a high of 33 degrees and 15.6 inches of snow. Lights go up on a cold ladder, and they often come down on an icy one.

"Putting lights up is one ladder trip in the cold," said Forest Ward, owner of Near Me Exteriors. "Taking them down in January is the one people put off until March. With a permanent system, the ladder work happens once, at installation."

Near Me Exteriors installs systems from Gemstone Lights. The low-profile track mounts along the eaves and fascia rather than through the shingles, and it is hard to notice from the street in daylight. Homeowners control it from a phone app, running warm white accent lighting most nights and switching to colors, patterns or schedules for holidays, parties or game nights.

"Most people buy it for Christmas," Ward said. "Then they use it for Halloween, the Fourth of July and every night in between."

Gemstone's published warranty, updated Oct. 1, 2026, lists a lifetime warranty on the roofline lights and 10 years on power kits, controllers, cables, connectors and track. The warranty must be registered within 30 days of installation.

Permanent lighting is not the right fit for every house. Homeowners who expect to move within a couple of years, or whose display is mostly trees, shrubs and railings, which are still decorated by hand, may be better served by seasonal lights.

Installation does not depend on warm weather the way exterior washing does, but it does need a dry, clear roofline. Near Me Exteriors offers free exterior lighting quotes across Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties. Call (518) 313-5082 or request a quote.

About Near Me Exteriors

Near Me Exteriors is a locally owned exterior cleaning and lighting company based in Cohoes, New York, serving homeowners, landlords and property managers across Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties and the Glens Falls and Lake George area. Formerly Near Me Softwash, the company was founded by owner Forest Ward and offers permanent Gemstone exterior lighting installation along with roof cleaning, soft washing, house washing, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, window cleaning and fence cleaning. The company holds a 5 star rating on Google.

For a free quote, call (518) 313-5082 or visit .