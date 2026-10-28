Columbus Carpet Cleaner, Johnny On The Spot, Offers Year-Round 10% Discount To Veterans And First Responders

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Johnny on the Spot Johnny on the Spot Carpet Cleaning thanks veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals with savings on carpet, furniture, upholstery and tile cleaning, available all year.

COLUMBUS, IN - October 28, 2026 - Johnny on the Spot Carpet Cleaning, a Columbus, Indiana carpet cleaning company serving the community since 1999, is offering a 10% discount to qualifying veterans and first responders year-round. Military veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals in Columbus and surrounding areas can receive the discount by mentioning it when they schedule a cleaning. The offer is available now, including before and after Veterans Day on November 11.

Key facts:



The discount is 10 percent and runs year-round.

Veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals qualify.

It covers carpet, upholstery, furniture, and tile and grout cleaning.

Free quotes are available at (812) 343-6936. The service area covers a 20-30 mile radius, with Saturday hours.

The discount applies to the company's professional carpet, residential carpet, furniture, upholstery and tile and grout cleaning services. There is no coupon or code. Customers simply bring up the offer when they call. To schedule or request a free quote, call (812) 343-6936 or visit johnnyonthespot.

“The men and women who serve and protect our community give up time with their own families and homes to keep the rest of us safe,” said Matthew David Ward, founder of Johnny on the Spot Carpet Cleaning.“Giving back to veterans and first responders is not a one-day gesture for us. This is our way of saying thank you every day of the year.”

Who Qualifies?

The 10% discount is available to qualifying:

Veterans of the U.S. armed forces



Firefighters

Police and law enforcement officers EMS and emergency medical professionals

Services Covered by the Discount:



Carpet cleaning: deep cleaning that removes dirt, stains and allergens

Residential carpet cleaning: carpet care for homes of all sizes

Furniture cleaning: cleaning that refreshes and protects furniture

Upholstery cleaning: care for sofas, chairs and other fabric-covered furniture Tile and grout cleaning: deep cleaning that restores shine to tile floors and grout lines

The company uses professional-grade equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, offers free quotes with no hidden fees, and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee. Serving Columbus, Indiana and Surrounding Areas

Johnny on the Spot serves homeowners and residents in Columbus, Indiana and surrounding areas. Matthew David Ward founded the business in 1999 as a one-person operation. It has since served thousands of local families, from small apartments to large family homes.

Does Johnny on the Spot offer a veterans discount in Columbus, Indiana?

Yes. Qualifying veterans receive 10% off professional carpet, upholstery, furniture and tile cleaning in Columbus, IN and surrounding areas, year-round.

Is there a first responder discount for carpet cleaning in Columbus, IN?

Yes. Qualifying police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals receive 10% off all year. They only need to mention the offer when scheduling.

Does the discount expire?

No. The offer is available year-round.

Who qualifies for the veterans and first responder discount?

Veterans of the U.S. armed forces, police and law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS professionals qualify for 10 percent off at Johnny on the Spot. The offer has no end date. To claim it, a customer mentions it while scheduling at (812) 343-6936.

About Johnny on the Spot

Matthew David Ward founded the company in 1999 as a one-person operation. Since then it has cleaned carpets, furniture, upholstery, and tile and grout for thousands of families in Columbus and surrounding areas. Crews use eco-friendly solutions, and the company backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee.

Learn more at johnnyonthespot.