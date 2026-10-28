All New Webasto Air Top Pro 25 High Altitude Cabin Heaters Now Available For Pre-Orders

MENAFN - GetNews)"The all-new Webasto Air Top Pro 25 available from VMACS"Virginia Mobile Air Conditioning Systems (VMACS) is excited to announce that the all-new Webasto Air Top Pro 25 is now available for pre-order for US customers! VMACS is one of two dealers in the country that have been testing the US-version, and we are impressed, and excited to start accepting pre-orders for the high-demand units.

SOUTH MILLS, NC - October 28, 2026 - Virginia Mobile Air Conditioning Systems (VMACS) is excited to announce that the all-new Webasto Air Top Pro 25 is now available for pre-order for US customers! VMACS is one of two dealers in the country that have been testing the US-version, and we are impressed, and excited to start accepting pre-orders for the high-demand units.

The Webasto Air Top Pro 25 is a replacement for the trusted Webasto 2kW Air Top 2000 model. The new unit is available in diesel or gasoline versions, 12v or 24v, incorporating today's most requested features into an entirely new 2.5kW air heater, packaged into roughly the same size form factor as a 2kW-rated heater. That's right, more heating power!

Webasto listened to customers who wanted a lower minimum heat output setting, and the Air Top Pro 25 adjusts to 2,400 btu for diesel and 2,730 btu for gasoline, down from 3,100 btu in the previous model. In addition, the Air Top Pro 25 offers flawless maximum 2kW (7,000 btu) heating power output up to 18,400 feet in elevation, ensures you'll be comfy in high mountain environments!

When you find yourself parked below 9,842 feet you'll also enjoy up to six hours of continuous maximum heat output with the new“boost mode,” delivering 2.5kW (8,500 btu) of heating power. No other fuel-powered heater in this size class offers this much heat energy output. The Webasto Air Top Pro 25 gives users a wider control range, higher maximum heat output, and an amazing altitude rating, resulting in more comfort for more adventures or work environment! From Camper Van to Big Rig to Bulldozer, the VMACS team has you covered!

In addition, the Webasto Air Top Pro 25 offers compatibility with centralized communication systems using CAN J1939 protocol, LIN, CI-Bus & W-Bus. What does that mean? CAN communication allows the heater to be controlled from a central, digital control panel that is common in modern vehicle and RV designs. Although it's not a plug-and-play option for DIY enthusiasts, professional upfitters, equipment OEMs and RV manufacturers can get the ATP25 configured to integrate with their unique systems.

VMACS is now accepting pre-orders at VMACS, with shipping estimated between Nov. 11 and Dec. 1, 2026. Free UPS ground freight shipping is included on all pre-orders! Visit VMACS or call 757-650-0957 for more information or to place your order today.

About Virginia Mobile Air Conditioning Systems

VMACS was formed in 2001 to service, repair and install climate control systems typically found in off road construction equipment and commercial trucks. The company developed a positive reputation and significant experience with cab climate systems used in excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, cranes, rescue vehicles, campervan builts, and highly specialized machinery. Because of that foundation of field experience, the company provides valuable real-world advice on 12v, 24v and 48v heat and air conditioning systems, quality replacement parts and proven service methods. VMACS is an authorized distributor for Red Dot, Webasto, Climate Command and other leading mobile heat and air conditioning brands.