Roanoke Practice Brings Wound Debridement To Homes And Care Facilities

MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare clinician from Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions provides specialized mobile wound debridement in Roanoke, VA, delivering gentle bedside care directly to an elderly resident in a care facility."Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions in Roanoke, VA, provides wound debridement at its office and through mobile visits to homes, nursing facilities, and assisted living communities. Led by Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice treats diabetic ulcers, pressure sores and post-surgical wounds using sharp, mechanical, biological, and acoustic cavitation methods, with care plans tailored to each patient.

ROANOKE, VA - October 28, 2026 - Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions, a wound care practice based in Roanoke, Virginia, is providing wound debridement to patients at its office and through mobile visits to private homes, nursing facilities, and assisted living communities in the surrounding area. The service is designed for adults living with diabetic ulcers, pressure sores, post-surgical wounds, and other wounds that have been slow to heal. Under the direction of Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice brings care to patients who may struggle to travel for regular appointments, with the goal of lowering infection risk and supporting the healing process.

Why Chronic Wounds Need Consistent Care

Chronic wounds are a common and often underestimated concern among older adults. A foot ulcer linked to diabetes, a pressure sore that forms after weeks of limited movement, or a surgical incision that fails to close can linger for months. As dead or infected tissue builds up in the wound bed, it can slow the body's natural repair process and raise the chance of infection and other complications.

The Challenge of Getting to Treatment

For many patients in the area, the hardest part of treatment is getting to it. Seniors with limited mobility, people recovering from surgery, and residents of long-term care facilities often depend on relatives or transport services to reach a clinic. Frequent trips can be exhausting and, for some patients, physically painful. Family caregivers and facility nursing staff are often left coordinating a schedule that is difficult for everyone to keep.

Home-based care has become a more common part of how chronic conditions are managed, particularly for patients who need steady, hands-on follow-up. Wound care is one area where consistency matters.

How Wound Debridement Works

Wound debridement is the removal of dead, damaged, or infected tissue from a wound. Clearing that tissue allows clinicians to evaluate the wound more accurately and can create conditions that support the growth of healthy tissue. It is a standard part of chronic wound management and is often repeated over the course of treatment. For patients who need wound debridement for diabetic ulcers, routine removal of callus and nonviable tissue is a widely used component of care.

Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions uses several methods, chosen according to the type of wound, the amount of tissue present, and the patient's overall health. These include sharp debridement with sterile instruments, mechanical debridement using specialized dressings or irrigation, and biological debridement. The practice also uses Arobella acoustic cavitation technology, which applies low-frequency ultrasonic energy to help clean the wound bed, and may add UltraMIST therapy, a non-contact ultrasound treatment, as supportive care.

Key features of the service include:



Care delivered at home, in a nursing or assisted living facility, or in the office

Treatment plans tailored to wound type, tissue present, and overall health

Pain management discussed with each patient before treatment begins

Visit frequency adjusted as the wound changes over time

Regular monitoring that may help identify signs of infection early Communication with family caregivers and facility staff between visits

“A lot of the patients we see have been living with a wound for a long time, and getting to an appointment every week is a real burden for them and their families,” said Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, medical director of Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions.“When we can provide that care at the bedside, in the place where they already live, people are more likely to stay on schedule with treatment. That consistency matters in wound healing, and it's a big reason we built the practice around mobile visits.”

Bringing Specialized Wound Care to the Bedside

Mobile wound debridement is the defining feature of the practice's approach. Rather than asking patients to adapt to a clinic schedule, the care team travels to them, bringing the instruments and technology needed to perform debridement on site. Dr. Kinnison holds the Certified Wound Specialist Physician (CWSP) credential, which reflects specialized training in the assessment and treatment of complex wounds.

Debridement is closely tied to the practice's broader focus on preventing complications. In September, the practice outlined its work in infection control in Roanoke, V, which complements debridement by addressing bacterial burden and helping protect the wound as it heals. Additional services include diagnostic testing, specialized dressings, and nutritional evaluation and counseling, all of which can play a role in how well a wound recovers.

“Debridement is never one-size-fits-all,” Kinnison said.“Some wounds need more frequent visits early on, and then we can space things out as they improve. We talk through pain control with every patient before we start, and we keep caregivers and facility nurses in the loop so everyone knows what to watch for between visits.”

Scheduling a Visit

Patients, family members, and care facilities in Roanoke and surrounding communities can schedule an appointment or request a mobile visit by contacting Advanced Mobile Wound Solution through its website or by phone. During the initial visit, the care team reviews the patient's medical history, assesses the wound, and discusses a treatment plan, including how often visits are likely to be needed. More information about the debridement methods used and the types of wounds treated is available on the practice's website.

About Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions

Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions is a wound care practice located in Roanoke, Virginia. Led by Medical Director Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice specializes in wound debridement, infection control, diabetic ulcer care, and the management of pressure sores and post-surgical wounds. Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions is committed to providing patients in Roanoke and surrounding areas with accessible wound care delivered in the office, at home, or in nursing and assisted living facilities. The practice uses Arobella acoustic cavitation and UltraMIST technologies as part of its treatment options.