White Plains Wine Shop Maison Brondeau Opens Seven Days A Week For The Holidays With Whiskey Tasting Class, Free Holiday Wine Tasting And Corporate Gifting

MENAFN - GetNews) "The Maison Brondeau Storefront on Main Street, White Plains"Westchester wine and spirits shop, Maison Brondeau, adds Monday hours, plans for December 10 Holiday Tasting, and offers customizable corporate wine gifts

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - October 28, 2026 - Maison Brondeau, a hospitality-driven wine and spirits shop in White Plains, today announced it will be open seven days a week this holiday season, giving Westchester shoppers more time to find holiday gifts, stock up for entertaining, and attend wine and spirits tastings. Beginning Monday, November 2, the White Plains wine shop will be open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through end of December.

The Westchester wine and spirits destination is also rolling out a lineup of holiday events and services:



Whiskey Tasting Class, Friday, November 13: This ticketed whiskey tasting class in White Plains is hosted by the Maison Brondeau team in partnership with Jake Cahill, Spirits Specialist and Educator at Skurnik Wines & Spirits. Tickets are $35 and can be found here:



Free Holiday Wine Tasting Party, Thursday, December 10, 5pm to 8 pm: Open to the public with no tickets required, this holiday wine tasting features more wines than a typical Thursday tasting, plus light bites and plenty of holiday spirit.



Weekly Thursday Free Wine Tastings: Maison Brondeau hosts free wine tastings every Thursday from 5 to 7 pm, no ticket or reservation required.



Corporate Gifting in White Plains and Westchester: Discounted corporate wine and spirits gift packages for companies gifting clients or employees, with gift wrapping, branded boxes, and full customization. Requests are due December 7 and can be submitted in person, by phone at 646-843-1029, or by email at ....

Private Wine Tasting Events: fully customizable tastings for companies or family/friends, from walk-around social tastings with activation stations to smaller, more intimate guided lessons.



“The holidays are one of our favorite times of year at Maison Brondeau, and we're excited to be open seven days a week this November and December, starting Monday, November 2nd,” said Ben Brondeau, founder of Maison Brondeau.“As we continue to grow and become part of the fabric of White Plains and the greater Westchester community, we want to be there for our customers whenever they need us. Whether it's finding the perfect gift, stocking up for a holiday party, or simply stopping by for a great bottle and a friendly face, we're here to make the season a little more festive. And don't forget, we have a parking garage, and we validate!”

About Maison Brondeau

Maison Brondeau is a wine and spirits shop in White Plains, N.Y., focused on hospitality and customer education, with a broad, global selection, automated pouring machines, regular tastings and events.

Maison Brondeau is open 7 days a week: Sunday/Monday 11a-7pm, Tuesday/Wednesday 10am-8pm, Friday/Saturday 10am-9pm.

For all Inquiries, Contact: Ben Brondeau, ..., 646-843-1029