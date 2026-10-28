London Leak Specialist Reports 35% Rise In Leak Detection Demand As Hidden Leaks And Heating Faults Rise This Autumn

MENAFN - GetNews)"A small inspection hole cut into a wall lets a specialist examine hidden pipework without stripping the room. Photo: London Leak Specialist."London Leak Specialist says demand for its water leak detection service in London has risen 35% compared with the same period last year. Its job records point to hidden leaks as the main cause: damp with no visible source, central heating leaks and boilers losing pressure, and water coming through from the flat above.

London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2026 - London Leak Specialist Ltd says demand for its water leak detection service in London has risen 35% compared with the same period last year, based on its job records across its own bookings and work taken from external sources. The company says most of the growth comes from hidden leaks that homeowners, landlords and tenants could not find themselves, and that heating faults have risen this autumn as well.

"People rarely call us about a pipe they can see," said John N., Director of London Leak Specialist. "They call after a surveyor, a plumber or the water company has already looked and still not found it. A damp wall with no obvious source, a boiler that keeps losing pressure, a meter that turns when everything is off, a stain on the ceiling from the flat above. That is where most of our work is now."

What the company's job records show

London Leak Specialist reviewed the jobs in its customer system from September to late October 2026. The company does not publish its job totals. The shares below are approximate and add up to more than 100%, because many jobs involve more than one problem, such as damp that turns out to come from a heating leak. In that review:



Damp or mould with an unknown source appeared in roughly half of jobs. Several customers had already had a surveyor or appliance engineer rule out the obvious causes.

Central heating leaks and boiler pressure loss featured in around a third, including underfloor heating leaks in pipework under screeded or concrete floors, which can run for weeks before damp appears at the surface.

Water into a flat below featured in close to half, often with a dispute between neighbours over whose pipework was responsible. A water meter spinning, or high smart meter readings the water company could not explain, appeared in a small number of cases. In one, a household's meter was running at about 60 litres an hour, roughly 1,440 litres a day, after three visits from water company engineers found nothing wrong with the meter or the pipework.

The company says the pattern is consistent with what is being searched for. Its most-read guides over the past three months are about unexplained water meter readings, who pays when a leak damages a neighbouring flat, and soil stack and waste pipe leaks in flats. The company's guide to high readings on a smart water meter is its most-clicked blog page, and its explainer on who pays for a water leak in a flat is second. Its guide to soil stack and waste pipe leaks in flats is third.

Search data behind the rise

The rise shows in how people find the company. In the 28 days to October 24, visits to its website from Google grew by about 47% on the previous 28 days, and the site appeared in Google results roughly 45,000 times, up about a third. Its average position moved from around the third page of results to the second. Growth has been steady since the summer: visits from Google rose by about 170% from August to September alone. Many of those visits now arrive on guides to specific problems, such as a boiler losing pressure, a water meter running with no explanation, or who pays when a leak damages a neighbour's flat, rather than on the homepage, which suggests people look for an answer first and a company second. Google Analytics shows website visitors up about 13% in October to the 26th on September, consistent with the 35% rise in demand the company reports.

Heating and cylinder problems are rising too

The company says heating faults have increased alongside hidden leaks. Heating or boiler pipework featured in around a third of its recent jobs, and most of those involved pressure loss. National search data points the same way: UK searches for "boiler pressure keeps dropping" run at about 2,400 a month and "boiler keeps losing pressure" at about 1,300, according to DataForSEO. On London Leak Specialist's own website, queries about central heating leaks, central heating leak detection and boilers losing pressure produced about 3,700 Google impressions between July 26 and October 24, 2026. A boiler that needs topping up more than once or twice a year is usually losing water somewhere, and the company says a leak in buried heating pipework is one of the harder faults to locate without tracer gas or thermal imaging.

The company also says hot water cylinder problems have risen this autumn. Cylinder work is handled by its cylinder division, London Cylinder Specialist, which diagnoses unvented and vented cylinders and deals with leaks around the tank, valves and elements. A hot water cylinder leaking is often a failed valve, element seal or connection, not a tank that has to be replaced, and a fixed-price diagnosis tells the customer which.

Why the leaks are surfacing now

The company says heating coming back on after the summer, cold snaps and insurers asking for written evidence before work starts all contribute. Much of what its engineers find is on the customer's side of the supply boundary, where responsibility for the pipe usually belongs to the property owner. Water companies in England and Wales lose about 2,869 million litres a day to leaks, around a fifth of all the water they put into supply, and Thames Water lost about 569 million litres a day in 2024-25, according to Ofwat. That leakage is on the supplier's network, which is a separate matter from a leak inside a home.

Published rates and what a visit involves

London Leak Specialist publishes its prices: £160 an hour for standard leak detection, with most homes found in two to four hours, so a typical visit is £320 to £640. Tracer gas adds £80 for the bottle. Heating and underfloor traces are £200 an hour. Engineers combine acoustic listening, thermal imaging, moisture mapping and tracer gas, then open a wall or floor only at the point of the fault. If no leak is found, the company does not charge. The full table is on its leak detection prices page, and the service is described on its leak detection in London page.

"A written report that names the source and shows the evidence is often what ends the argument between neighbours, or starts an insurance claim," said John N. "That is why every visit ends in a report, not just a verbal answer."

For landlords, agents and tenants

The company works with homeowners, tenants, landlords and managing agents across all 33 London boroughs and the M25. It is also seeing regular enquiries from north London, including Barnet, Finchley and Hendon.

About London Leak Specialist

London Leak Specialist Ltd (company number 17437507, registered in England and Wales) was founded as a specialist leak detection company for London and the M25, built on engineers who have worked in the industry for many years. It provides acoustic, thermal imaging, tracer gas and moisture mapping surveys, trace and access, and written reports for homeowners, landlords, property managers and insurers, and its London Cylinder Specialist division covers hot water cylinder diagnosis, repair and replacement. Its mission is to find leaks accurately, without unnecessary damage, and to publish its prices and results openly.