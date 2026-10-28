Bison Plumbing Issues Pre-Thanksgiving Kitchen Grease Advisory For Macomb And Oakland County Homeowners Ahead Of The Busiest Drain Weekend Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bison Plumbing logo - hydro jetting and drain cleaning plumber serving Macomb and Oakland County, Michigan"Warren-Based Family Plumbing Company, Serving Southeast Michigan Since 1998, Explains Why Grease Is the Leading Cause of Sewer Blockages, Why Snaking Leaves It Behind, and When Hydro Jetting Is the Right Fix, Seven Years After a 19-Ton Fatberg Was Pulled From a Macomb County Sewer

WARREN, Michigan - October 28, 2026 - Bison Plumbing, Inc., a family-owned sewer and drain company serving Macomb and Oakland County since 1998, is advising Southeast Michigan homeowners to keep turkey fat, drippings, and cooking oil out of their kitchen drains this Thanksgiving, and to address slow kitchen and main lines before the holiday. Hydro jetting details and published pricing are at

Thanksgiving puts more grease, food scraps, and dishwasher loads through a home's plumbing than any other day of the year. Roto-Rooter reports that calls on the day after Thanksgiving run 50% above an average Friday. Nationally, fats, oils, and grease cause 47% of sewer blockages, according to EPA figures cited by the American Public Works Association.

Macomb County has seen where that grease ends up. In 2018, the county's Public Works Office pulled a fatberg roughly 100 feet long and about 19 tons from the Lakeshore Interceptor in Clinton Township, a mass officials attributed to grease poured down drains by residents and restaurants.

The local risk is compounded by the age of the pipe. Much of Macomb and Oakland County was built between the 1940s and 1980s, and its clay and cast-iron drain lines are now 40 to 80 years old. Corroded cast iron grabs grease readily, and clay joints give it a place to collect.

Bison notes that snaking restores flow but leaves grease on the pipe walls, which is why the same drain often clogs again. Hydro jetting cleans the wall itself, using 1,500 to 2,500 PSI on residential lines with a rotating nozzle. Every job starts and ends with a Picote Solutions HD camera inspection, so pressure is matched to the pipe's condition and older lines are not jetted blind.

Residential hydro jetting is published at $1,150, with pre- and post-jet camera inspection included. GreenSky financing is available on jobs over $1,000.

"A snake will get the sink draining, but if the grease is still on the pipe walls, we'll be back," said Jeff Bianchini, Owner of Bison Plumbing. "We'd rather clean it properly the week before Thanksgiving than on the Friday after."

ABOUT BISON PLUMBING, INC.

Bison Plumbing, Inc. is a family-owned sewer and drain company headquartered in Warren, Michigan, serving Macomb and Oakland County since 1998. Founded by Jeff and Kathy Bianchini, the company is Michigan licensed and insured, APSTA certified, and holds a 4.9-star rating across 3,500+ Google reviews.