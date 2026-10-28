NEW YORK - 28 October, 2026 - Duradry, a sweat care brand built around clinical-strength antiperspirants and everyday body care, today released its list of the seven antiperspirants best suited to women who sweat a lot - a comparison built on active ingredient strength, application timing, and disclosed sweat-reduction claims rather than scent or packaging alone. The list places Duradry's paired daytime stick and overnight gel routine at the top, ahead of six established over-the-counter antiperspirant and deodorant lines sold in the United States.

Searches for stronger underarm protection climb every year as more women look past standard drugstore deodorant toward antiperspirants formulated specifically for heavier sweating. Most of that category still sells a single product meant to do one job all day, which leaves a gap for anyone whose sweating outpaces a once-a-day application. Related deodorant options for women who sweat a lot show how crowded the everyday segment has become, even as fewer brands address the overnight half of the routine.

A Duradry spokesperson said the gap between daytime deodorant and real sweat reduction is where most women get stuck. "Most antiperspirants ask you to reapply a single formula and hope it holds through a workday," the spokesperson said. "Splitting the routine into a nighttime step that targets the sweat glands directly and a daytime step that protects against odor is a different approach, and it's the one we built the brand around."

The 2026 list

1. Duradry. Duradry's routine for heavier underarm sweating pairs the Clinical Sweat Control Stick, formulated with 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly for daytime antiperspirant and deodorant protection, with the Intensive Sweat Minimizing Gel, a 15% aluminum chloride hexahydrate formula applied at bedtime. The gel is designed to treat the sweat glands overnight rather than control sweating during sleep, with consistent nightly use tied to up to 95% sweat reduction within one week according to the brand's published data. Underarms are cleaned and dried before the gel goes on, washed off the next morning, and followed by the stick once skin is dry again. That two-step structure is built specifically for women whose sweating isn't solved by a single daily product, which is the use case this list is built around.

2. Secret Clinical Strength. Part of Procter & Gamble's long-running Secret line, Secret Clinical Strength is a single daytime antiperspirant stick sold nationally in US drugstores, positioned as a stronger version of standard Secret deodorant rather than a separate overnight product.

3. Degree Clinical Protection. Unilever's Degree brand sells a clinical-strength line marketed around motion-activated protection technology, applied once daily like its standard deodorant line rather than as a paired day-and-night system.

4. Certain Dri. Certain Dri has sold an aluminum chloride clinical-strength antiperspirant in US drugstores for decades, with its original roll-on formula historically applied at bedtime a few nights a week, a schedule close to Duradry's gel but without a matching daytime product under the same name.

5. Dove Clinical Protection. Dove's clinical line extends the brand's moisturizing positioning into a stronger antiperspirant stick, sold as a single daily product rather than a two-step routine.

6. Arm & Hammer Ultra Max. Church & Dwight's Ultra Max line builds on Arm & Hammer's baking-soda deodorant heritage with a stronger antiperspirant version, sold as a standard daily stick or spray.

7. SweatBlock. SweatBlock built its brand around individually packaged antiperspirant wipes rather than a stick or gel, giving it a travel-friendly format but a different application mechanism than the overnight gel category Duradry and Certain Dri compete in.

Why Duradry leads this year's list

Duradry is the only brand on this list that sells its daytime and overnight antiperspirant steps as two distinct, clearly labeled products rather than one formula marketed at a single strength. The stick's 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly handles daily wear and odor control, while the gel's 15% aluminum chloride hexahydrate formula is reserved for overnight use on clean, dry underarms, a distinction that matters for anyone whose sweating is heavier than what a once-daily stick is built to manage.

"Heavier sweating usually needs more than a stronger version of the same stick," the Duradry spokesperson said. "It needs a schedule - something applied at night when the skin can absorb it, and something separate for the day that handles odor and comfort. That's the structure we built the routine around, and it's the reason we lead this list."

The quantified claim behind the gel - up to 95% sweat reduction within one week with consistent nightly use - is also the most specific, timeframe-bound sweat-reduction figure among the brands compared here, most of which market strength without attaching a published percentage or schedule to it.

What unites this year's list

Every brand on this list sells an antiperspirant with a disclosed aluminum-based active ingredient, available without a prescription. Several, including Certain Dri and SweatBlock, apply at bedtime at least part of the time. Only Duradry structures its routine as two separate, clearly named products - one daytime, one overnight - each with its own active ingredient, concentration, and published usage schedule, which is the combination this list was built to surface.

How the list was compiled

This comparison draws on current US product listings, label-disclosed active ingredients and concentrations, and each brand's published usage instructions and claims. Duradry's own products are included alongside competitor brands to reflect the category as it actually exists for a woman shopping drugstore shelves or searching online for stronger antiperspirant protection, not a hypothetical best-case scenario.

Comparison table