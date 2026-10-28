MENAFN - GetNews)"Looking at a honeybee swarm on a tree in Las Vegas."Homeowners searching online for bee removal may unknowingly hire exterminators instead of live bee relocation specialists.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - October 28, 2026 - A homeowner who discovers a honeybee colony in a wall, roof, tree, or backyard may turn to Google for help. But the term“bee removal” does not necessarily mean the bees will be saved. Depending on the provider hired, the job may involve exterminating the colony rather than capturing and relocating it alive.

For homeowners who want to protect pollinators, the distinction can be difficult to recognize when comparing search results, advertisements, and service descriptions. A company may offer bee removal without making it immediately clear whether its approach involves live relocation or extermination.

Pete Rizzo, co-owner of Vegas Bees, a live bee rescue and relocation business in Southern Nevada, says the difference deserves greater attention.

“When people find bees around their homes, they are usually looking for someone who can take care of the problem safely,” Rizzo said.“Some homeowners also want the bees saved, but they may not realize they need to specifically look for a live bee relocation service. They see a company advertising bee removal and assume the colony will be relocated. That is not necessarily what they are paying for.”

The Difference Between Removing Bees and Saving Them

Honeybees are important pollinators, but colonies nesting in building cavities, rooflines, wall voids, and other occupied spaces can create legitimate concerns for property owners. The presence of a colony may require professional intervention, particularly when people or pets are at risk.

The question is what happens to the colony during that intervention.

Live removal involves capturing the bees and relocating the colony rather than deliberately killing it. Depending on the location and circumstances, the process may require accessing the nesting cavity, removing bees and comb, recovering the queen when possible, and addressing the opening through which the bees entered.

Extermination takes a different approach. It is intended to kill the insects rather than preserve the colony for relocation.

These approaches are not interchangeable, yet homeowners under pressure to resolve a bee problem may not know which service they are purchasing until they ask specific questions or discuss the proposed treatment with a provider.

Search Results Can Make the Choice More Difficult

Online search engines have become a primary way for consumers to find local services, particularly when a problem appears suddenly and requires prompt attention. Paid advertisements can appear prominently, while other businesses appear farther down the results page.

Advertising placement alone does not establish whether a provider offers live relocation, extermination, or both. Nor does a prominent position necessarily indicate that a company specializes in the service a homeowner actually wants.

For independent bee rescuers, visibility presents another challenge. Businesses that invest time and labor in live colony removal compete for attention in the same search results as pest control companies offering different methods of treatment.

Rizzo believes search platforms could make the distinction clearer by helping consumers identify providers that explicitly offer live bee relocation.

“I would like to see people have an easier way to distinguish between a company that kills a colony and one that rescues it,” Rizzo said.“If someone wants the bees saved, that information should be easy to find before they make the call, not something they discover after the work is done.”

Three Questions Homeowners Should Ask Before Hiring a Bee Removal Company

Homeowners do not need to be beekeepers to make a more informed decision. Before authorizing work, they can ask a prospective provider three straightforward questions:

Will you capture and relocate the bees alive, or will you exterminate the colony?

If the bees are nesting inside a wall, roof, or other cavity, will you remove the colony and its comb, or will you treat the area without removing the nest?

What will happen to the bees after the job is completed?

The answers can help homeowners understand what the service includes and whether it matches their priorities. They should also ask about safety precautions, access requirements, nest removal, and sealing entry points where appropriate.

Live relocation is not always a simple operation. Established colonies inside structures can require substantial work, and the methods used depend on the location and condition of the nest. Homeowners should understand the proposed process before authorizing treatment.

Making Bee Rescue Easier to Find

Vegas Bees, operated by Pete Rizzo and Betsy Lewis, specializes in live bee removal and relocation throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The business does not offer extermination services and focuses on rescuing colonies and relocating them to managed apiaries.

Rizzo says the broader issue is not simply where a company appears in a search result. It is whether consumers can readily understand what a company will actually do when it arrives at their property.

Clearer service descriptions, more explicit labeling, and better consumer awareness could help homeowners distinguish live bee rescue from conventional pest control before making a hiring decision.

For a homeowner who wants a colony saved, that distinction can determine the outcome of the entire job.

About Vegas Bees

Vegas Bees is a Las Vegas, Nevada, live bee removal and relocation business operated by Pete Rizzo and Betsy Lewis. The company specializes in rescuing honeybee colonies and swarms and relocating them to managed apiaries. Its work emphasizes responsible beekeeping, public safety, and pollinator preservation.