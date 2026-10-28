Nashville Condominium HOA Sewer System Rehabilitated In Four Days Using Three Trenchless Methods After Earlier Excavation Left Line Broken, Prodigy Sewer & Drain Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prodigy Sewer & Drain Logo: Trenchless Pipe Lining Nashville & Franklin TN"A case study published by Prodigy Sewer & Drain details how a failing sewer system at a Nashville condominium community was restored in four days using UV-cured CIPP, steam-cured CIPP and spray epoxy lining, at a final cost of 22,000–24,000, after a prior three-month excavation billed at more than $50,000 left the sewer broken.

FRANKLIN, TN - October 28, 2026 - Prodigy Sewer & Drain, a sewer, drain and trenchless pipe repair contractor based in Franklin, Tennessee, has published a case study describing the rehabilitation of a failing sewer system at a Nashville condominium community. The work was completed in four days using three trenchless technologies, with no excavation and no displacement of residents from their units.

According to the case study, the homeowners association had previously hired another contractor that spent three months excavating across occupied units and billed more than $50,000, but the sewer remained broken when that work ended. Prodigy's final cost for the project was 22,000–24,000, roughly $26,000 less than the earlier bill.

The case study notes that "the failing system was not one kind of pipe in one place," but ran across several pipe types and configurations. Prodigy began with a full CCTV camera inspection of the entire system to map every pipe type and failure point before recommending a repair.

Based on that inspection, crews matched a different trenchless method to each section of the system. UV-cured cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining uses ultraviolet light to harden a resin-saturated liner inside the existing pipe. Steam-cured CIPP uses heated steam to cure the liner. Spray epoxy lining applies a coating to the interior pipe wall. All three methods rebuild the pipe from the inside through existing access points, so floors, walls and common areas do not need to be opened.

Multi-unit buildings present a particular challenge for sewer repair because shared lines often run beneath occupied homes, parking areas and landscaped grounds. Excavation in these settings can require residents to relocate temporarily and adds restoration costs once the pipe work is finished.

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides CIPP pipe lining in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood and other Middle Tennessee communities. The company states that its CIPP liners carry a 50-year design life and that its pipe lining work is backed by a 10-year workmanship warranty. Its crews hold NASSCO and PACP certifications, and the company is a certified Perma-Liner and MaxLiner installer.

The full case study is available at

About Prodigy Sewer & Drain

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides trenchless sewer repair, CIPP pipe lining, pipe bursting, sewer camera inspection, drain cleaning, septic and sump pump services across 18 Middle Tennessee communities. Mark Ellefson founded the company in Long Beach, California in 2010, and it opened its Tennessee operations in Franklin in 2023, where it has completed approximately 2,000 jobs. The company's mission is to raise the standard of sewer and trenchless repair in Middle Tennessee by using the least-invasive technology to protect property.