Fifth Consecutive Law Firm 500 Honor Marks Growth Milestone For KEW Legal

MENAFN - GetNews) "KEW Legal business logo"South Florida business and real estate law firm recognized again in the 2026 national growth awards.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL - October 28, 2026 - A fifth consecutive appearance on the Law Firm 500 list marks a growth milestone for KEW Legal, P.A., a South Florida law firm serving entrepreneurs, investors and business owners. The 2026 recognition, with the firm ranked No. 98, extends the firm's run of annual honors from 2022 through 2026.

According to Law Firm 500, honorees are evaluated and ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period. The national program recognizes law firms across practice areas and states. KEW Legal is listed in the real estate, corporate and general counsel categories.

“This recognition reflects our team's commitment to serving our clients. Thank you to everyone who has supported our growth!” the firm said in a statement shared with its award announcement.

KEW Legal serves clients across Miami and South Florida from offices in Sunny Isles Beach and Coral Gables. Its attorneys advise on business formation, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, commercial disputes, and real estate transactions. General counsel services provide ongoing legal support for businesses navigating day-to-day decisions and longer-term plans.

The firm also supports connections within the local business community. In August 2026, KEW Legal hosted a Business Networking Happy Hour at Regatta Grove in Miami, bringing together business owners, real estate professionals, investors and attorneys.

Visit to learn more about the firm's business law, real estate and general counsel services.

About KEW Legal

KEW Legal, P.A. is a woman-owned business and real estate law firm founded in 2012 by Kristina E. Wilson. With offices in Sunny Isles Beach and Coral Gables, the firm serves entrepreneurs, investors, developers and business owners throughout Miami and South Florida. Its practice includes corporate and business law, contract matters, real estate transactions, business litigation and ongoing general counsel services.

The firm focuses on practical legal guidance informed by each client's business goals, with an emphasis on responsive communication and long-term relationships. Its Women's Entrepreneur Initiative supports business education, financial literacy, mentoring and legal guidance for women starting and growing businesses.