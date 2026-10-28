Award-Winning Children's Author Lulu Buck Announces Memories Of Mom, A Heartfelt New Book About Childhood Grief, Love, And Remembrance

MENAFN - GetNews) "Launching October 31, 2026, the illustrated children's book follows two brothers as they cope with their mother's loss and find comfort through cherished family memories."Award-winning children's author and educator Lulu Buck is set to release Memories of Mom on October 31, 2026. This heartfelt illustrated children's book follows two brothers navigating the loss of their mother as they find comfort in treasured family memories, meaningful traditions, and a special remembrance altar.

LONGMONT, Colo. - October 28, 2026 - Award-winning children's author and educator Lulu Buck is preparing to release her newest book, Memories of Mom, on October 31, 2026. Through the touching journey of two brothers coping with their mother's death, the book explores childhood grief, family relationships, and the importance of preserving memories of loved ones. Written for children experiencing loss, the story offers a compassionate perspective on remembrance and the enduring connection between family members.

The story follows Alfonso and Diego, two brothers grieving their mother's death following a serious illness. When their Aunt Gloria takes them to their mother's home, familiar surroundings and treasured belongings bring back memories of the moments they shared. From their mother's spoon collection and homemade jellies and salsas to her wind chimes and gardening tools, everyday objects become meaningful reminders of her love and presence in their lives.

As the brothers revisit these memories, they begin to find happiness alongside their sadness. Their journey eventually leads them to create a special altar honoring their mother, bringing together belongings that hold their most cherished memories. Through this experience, Memories of Mom emphasizes how family memories and traditions can provide comfort while preserving connections with loved ones.

Addressing an important subject for parents and educators, the book encourages meaningful conversations about grief, emotions, and remembrance. Lulu Buck shares a heartfelt message with readers:

"My hope is that Memories of Mom reminds children and families that even when someone we love is gone, their love lives on through the memories we cherish. May this story bring comfort, encourage healing, and remind every reader that love and beautiful memories never fade." - Lulu Buck, Author of Memories of Mom

Beyond its emotional storyline, Memories of Mom incorporates elements of Latino cultural traditions, including marigolds, decorative papel picado, and a traditional remembrance altar. The book also includes educational information about traditional Day of the Dead altar items and their meanings, connecting its message of remembrance with meaningful family traditions.

The release also marks the illustration debut of Chloe Zamora, a high school senior who created the book's hand-drawn artwork. Under the guidance of Lulu Buck, Zamora developed colorful illustrations that bring the characters, family memories, and emotional moments of the story to life.

A first-generation Mexican-American and longtime educator, Lulu Buck has received recognition for her children's literature. Both editions of Sue's Sky earned the Mom's Choice Awards Gold Seal of Approval, while El Cielo de Susana received a Bronze Medal for Best Illustrations for an Educational Children's Book at the 2023 International Latino Book Awards. Her book The Magical Golden Whistle received the 2025 Whimsical Wonders Award through the Speak Up Talk Radio Firebird Book Awards, and The Boy with the Black Heart received the 2026 Africa Laureate Award for Best Children's Fiction. Her work on Sue's Sky also received the 2026 International Impact Award.

Beyond writing, Lulu Buck engages with children, families, and educators through author visits, educational workshops, and curriculum resources. Her interactive approach extends beyond traditional book readings, creating learning experiences that encourage creativity, empathy, and meaningful discussions.

With Memories of Mom, Lulu Buck continues her commitment to creating children's literature that explores important life experiences. The book is scheduled for release on October 31, 2026.

About Lulu Buck

Lulu Buck is an award-winning children's book author, educator, and founder of Buck's Books Consulting. A first-generation Mexican-American and longtime educator, she draws on her personal experiences to create stories that inspire kindness, acceptance, inclusion, and belonging. Her published works include Sue's Sky, El Cielo de Susana, The Magical Golden Whistle, and The Boy with the Black Heart. Through her books, educational workshops, author visits, and curriculum resources, she encourages young readers to embrace differences, practice empathy, and understand the importance of kindness. Her mission is to help every child feel seen, valued, and celebrated.

Author Availability and Contact Information

Lulu Buck, award-winning children's book author and founder of Buck's Books Consulting, is available for author visits, educational workshops, and events. For inquiries, additional information about her books, or to arrange an author visit, please contact her at ... or visit . Readers and educators can also connect with her on Facebook at BucksBooksConsulting and Instagram at @suessky and @lulubuckster.