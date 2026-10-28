Duration Concrete Coatings Opens Winter Basement Coating Season In Fort Wayne With $500 Project Discount

MENAFN - GetNews)"Polyaspartic basement floor coating installed by Duration Concrete Coatings in Fort Wayne, Indiana"Duration Concrete Coatings has opened its winter basement coating season with a $500 discount on projects of at least 500 square feet completed between November 1, 2026 and February 28, 2027. The Fort Wayne contractor says the timing is deliberate rather than an off-season clearance, because a basement's stable indoor conditions suit coating work in a way a garage does not. The company tests every basement slab for moisture before quoting, citing moisture vapor transmission.

FORT WAYNE, IN - October 28, 2026 - Duration Concrete Coatings by Duralast is taking $500 off basement floor coating projects larger than 500 square feet completed between November 1, 2026 and February 28, 2027, a window the Fort Wayne contractor selected deliberately rather than as an off-season clearance.

"Garage season winds down when it gets cold. Basement season doesn't," said Dan Diven, general manager of Duration Concrete Coatings. "A basement is conditioned space. Temperature and humidity down there are stable in February in a way they never are in a garage, and stable conditions are exactly what a coating wants while it cures."

The timing also matches how homeowners use the space. Basement conversions tend to get planned in the fall and finished over the winter, when families are indoors and reassessing square footage they are not really using. Coating the slab is the step that precedes flooring, gym equipment, or furniture. Duration has completed more than 300 basement floors across Indiana to date.

Why basement slabs fail differently than garage slabs

Excess moisture in and below a slab accounts for a large share of concrete coating failures. The cause is usually not how damp the concrete is on the day of installation. It is moisture vapor transmission, the ongoing movement of water vapor up through the slab over months and years. Trapped beneath an impermeable coating, that vapor surfaces later as blistering, peeling, hollow spots where the coating has lost its bond, or a white mineral haze called efflorescence.

Basements carry the highest risk of this by a wide margin. A below-grade slab sits in permanent contact with surrounding soil, so vapor pressure never lets up. A garage slab faces considerably less.

"A basement floor is not a garage floor in a different room," Diven said. "The coating can be perfect and still come off the slab in two years if nobody checked what was coming up through the concrete."

Duration tests every basement before quoting

The company says it tests the slab on every basement project it takes, without exception. The plastic sheet test defined in ASTM D4263 is quick and inexpensive but returns only a yes or no. In-situ relative humidity testing under ASTM F2170 measures conditions inside the slab itself and is what most professionals rely on for a usable number.

The reading then determines the system. A slab within range takes a standard build. A slab reading high requires a dedicated moisture mitigation system, which is a different product from a standard primer and performs a different job. Pricing that at the quote stage rather than discovering it mid-project is the reason for testing first.

Testing also identifies problems a coating cannot solve. Seepage, damp walls, or water appearing after heavy rain indicates building water intrusion rather than a flooring issue, and Duration says it advises homeowners to resolve that before any floor work rather than coat over it.

"We test every basement because guessing is how you end up back at somebody's house in two years," Diven said. "The test costs almost nothing. Redoing a failed floor costs everything."

About the offer

The $500 discount applies to residential and commercial basement floor coating projects of at least 500 square feet installed and completed between November 1, 2026 and February 28, 2027. Callers need only mention the winter offer when requesting an estimate. Because the discount is tied to completion rather than booking, Duration advises scheduling early in the window rather than late in it.

Basement projects typically run two to three days: preparation and repairs on the first day, coating application on the second, curing on the third. Light foot traffic is possible within roughly 12 hours of the final coat, and most homeowners return furniture within 24 to 48 hours. Duration uses the Duralast polyaspartic system throughout, with mechanical surface preparation, crack repair, moisture barriers where testing calls for them, and a UV-stable polyaspartic finish.

Free on-site estimates are available throughout Fort Wayne, Allen County, and surrounding communities including New Haven, Auburn, Woodburn, and Huntertown, by phone at (260) 443-1393 or through the company's website. Duration also operates a Fort Wayne showroom where homeowners can view color and chip options.

About Duration Concrete Coatings

Duration Concrete Coatings by Duralast is a locally owned, fully insured concrete coating contractor based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Founded in 2014, the company installs the Duralast polyaspartic system on residential and commercial surfaces, including garage floors, basements, patios, walkways, and pool decks. It has completed more than 300 basement floors across Indiana and holds a 5.0-star average across its Google reviews. Duration serves Allen County and Northeast Indiana, with a focus on coating systems suited to the region's freeze-thaw climate. Learn more at durationconcretecoatings.