Washeranddryerrepair Launches A National Directory Of Independent Dryer And Washer Repair Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)"The WasherAndDryerRepair homepage, which organizes independent dryer and washer repair companies by repair type, brand, state and city."WasherAndDryerRepair lists 15,929 appliance repair companies in 6,575 U.S. cities and towns, organized by repair type, brand and location for homeowners with a broken dryer or washer.

Greensboro, North Carolina - October 28, 2026 - WasherAndDryerRepair has launched as an online directory of appliance repair companies that serve homeowners with dryer and washer problems across the United States. The directory lists 15,929 appliance repair companies in 6,575 U.S. cities and towns, organized by repair type, brand, state and city.

A dryer that stops heating or a washer that will not drain can disrupt a household quickly, and homeowners often have difficulty telling which local companies handle laundry appliances. On each city page for dryer repair, companies whose public business listings show dryer or washer work appear first. They are followed by the nearest appliance repair companies, with distances and public ratings. Separate pages cover washer and dryer repair together, gas and electric dryers, and commercial dryers used in laundromats, apartment laundry rooms and hotels.

The directory also has brand pages for Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, Kenmore, Bosch, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Speed Queen and Amana dryers. Pages such as Samsung dryer repair and LG dryer repair summarize what each manufacturer's own support pages advise owners to check first and explain common error codes.

The site also publishes reference guides on:



why a dryer stops heating and what a technician tests

dryers that take too long to dry, will not spin or make noise

typical repair cost ranges and when repair is worth it dryer vent maintenance and fire safety

The guides draw on manufacturers' published support documentation and on fire-safety guidance from the U.S. Fire Administration and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

WasherAndDryerRepair is independently operated. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by any appliance manufacturer. Brand names are used only to identify the appliances that listed companies may service. Owners whose appliances are still covered by the manufacturer are advised to contact the manufacturer first.

Business owners can request corrections or updates to their listings by emailing....

About WasherAndDryerRepair

WasherAndDryerRepair is an online directory of dryer and washer repair companies across the United States, founded in 2026 and based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The site organizes public business data by city, repair type and appliance brand, and publishes reference guides on common dryer and washer problems, repair costs and dryer vent safety. Its mission is to make it easier for homeowners to find and compare local repair companies when a laundry appliance breaks down.