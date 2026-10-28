Affordable City Movers Wins The Best Movers In Chicago Recognition By Chicago Bound

MENAFN - GetNews)"Affordable City Movers Chicago"

CHICAGO, IL - October 28, 2026 - Affordable City Movers Chicago has been named one of the best moving companies in Chicago by Chicago Bound, a local guide to the city's best businesses and experiences. The company is the first mover featured in Chicago Bound's "The Absolute Best Movers in Chicago," published July 28, 2026, after editor-in-chief Alex Irvin reviewed 12 leading moving companies across the city.

Irvin's review praised the company's professional, efficient crew and its clear communication, noting that every step of the move was explained up front. She also highlighted the team's careful wrapping and handling of belongings and its quick response when a minor issue came up on moving day. She recommended Affordable City Movers to readers looking for "a moving company that balances affordability with top-tier service."

The recognition follows a second Chicago Bound feature, "The Absolute Best Moving Company in Chicago" (July 9, 2026), which also included Affordable City Movers. That review pointed to the company's upfront pricing with no hidden charges and its crew's skill on difficult jobs, such as maneuvering an oversized couch up a narrow staircase.

The recognition comes as the company sees growing demand for labor-only moving help in Lakeview and Lincoln Park, where many new residents are renting their own trucks to keep moving costs down.

"Labor-only moves are one of the fastest-growing parts of our business, especially in Lakeview and Lincoln Park," said the owner of Affordable City Movers Chicago. "More people moving to these neighborhoods are renting a U-Haul and hiring Chicago movers just for loading and unloading. It's an affordable way to move without giving up an experienced crew for the heavy lifting, narrow stairwells and careful truck packing that Chicago apartments demand. We're proud to offer that flexibility, and we're grateful to Chicago Bound for recognizing our team."

About Affordable City Movers Chicago

Founded in 2018 and based in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Affordable City Movers Chicago is a local moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Chicago, including Lakeview and Lincoln Park. The company offers full-service local moves as well as labor-only loading and unloading for customers who rent their own trucks. It is known for professional crews, clear communication and transparent, affordable pricing. The team operates seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at affordablecitymovers or call (312) 210-0259.