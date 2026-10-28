Beyond The Labels: The Stories Society Doesn't Always See

MENAFN - GetNews) Teatime with Miss Liz presents 26 conversations this November exploring resilience, identity, personal growth, and the stories society does not always take the time to hear.

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA - October 28, 2026 - Everyone has a story, but not everyone gets the chance to tell it. Some stories remain hidden behind professional titles, public expectations, personal struggles, or the labels others place on us. This November, Teatime with Miss Liz invites audiences to look beyond those labels and listen to the people behind them.

The November lineup features 26 guests from different backgrounds, including authors, entrepreneurs, artists, entertainers, survivors, and advocates. Continuing Season 7's theme, 777: Transformation, Growth and Alignment Through Adversity, the conversations explore how people navigate challenges, rethink success, and find new ways forward.

Hosted by international author, keynote speaker, advocate, and podcast host Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon, known as Miss Liz, the series creates space for honest conversations about identity, addiction, burnout, creativity, leadership, resilience, and reinvention.

Featured guests this November include Katarina Van Derham, Joshua Altman, George Goulburn, James Gamble, Claudio Reilsono, Austin Rampt, Gal Borenstein, Fredrick Haren, Molly Tschang, Michael Perzel, Blair Leggatt, Jevoy Palmer, Caramel Lucas, John Ossipinsky, Qin Sun Stubis, Theresa B. Skaar, Sharon Virts, Anastasia Fainberg, Crista Cloutier, Jes Hart Stone, Myhosi Josie Ashton, Jen Rose, Rachael M. Colby, April Brucker, SE Tschritter, and Christina Collura.

For Miss Liz, the purpose of the series goes beyond interviews. It is about giving people the opportunity to share their experiences without being defined by their struggles, achievements, or the opinions of others.

“Guests are people, not content. Every person at my table deserves dignity, curiosity, and respect,” says Miss Liz.“We don't need more people competing to be heard. We need more people willing to listen.”

This belief is reflected in her T E E movement, which stands for Transcend, Embrace, Envision. Through this message, Miss Liz encourages people to move beyond assumptions, embrace the lessons their experiences can teach them, and envision possibilities beyond their circumstances.

The conversations are a reminder that success is not always measured by money, recognition, or what a person owns. Sometimes, success means finding the courage to speak about a difficult experience, rebuilding after a setback, or using what you have learned to help someone else.

As Miss Liz puts it,“They say I can't. I say watch me.”

The November episodes will be available at 3 PM and 7 PM Eastern Time, according to the guest schedule. Viewers can watch on the official ⁠Miss Liz YouTube channel, while listeners can find Teatime with Miss Liz on Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps.

Guest announcements and updates are shared on her Facebook business page, ⁠Miss Liz's Tea Making A Difference. Further information is available through the ⁠official Teatime with Miss Liz website.

With 26 guests and 26 individual journeys, the November lineup brings different voices to one shared table, reminding audiences that a person's story deserves to be heard before they are judged by a label.

Teatime with Miss Liz: Not a beverage, a voice.

You are all the TEA. Add me, and together we become a TEAM OF CHANGE.

About Miss Liz

Miss Liz is the founder and creator of Miss Liz Changemakers and a voice for the voiceless. Known as the underdog of the podcast world, she is building a platform that gives people from different walks of life the opportunity to share their experiences, challenge assumptions, and be heard.

Through Teatime with Miss Liz, she brings people and stories together with a simple belief: everyone deserves a voice, and every story has the power to make a difference. Her work is driven by a commitment to meaningful conversations, awareness, and human connection. For Miss Liz, the microphone is more than a platform. It is a way to give visibility to stories that might otherwise go unheard.

Teatime with Miss Liz: A mic with a difference.

Podcast: Teatime with Miss Liz on Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps

Facebook: Miss Liz's Tea Making A Difference

Instagram: @misslizsteatime