OPI Houston Names Veronica Gray As Executive Director To Lead Continued Program Growth

HOUSTON, Texas - October 28, 2026 - OPI Houston, a specialty young adult residential treatment program operated by Embark Behavioral Health, has appointed Veronica Gray, MA, LAC, LCDC, as its new Executive Director.

Gray officially began leading the program in September and brings over 15 years of experience in behavioral healthcare, including leadership roles across outpatient and inpatient treatment settings. As Executive Director, Gray will oversee program operations, support continued growth, and help advance OPI Houston's mission of providing treatment and support for young adults during a critical stage of development.

Gray joins OPI Houston as the program continues to expand its clinical capabilities in response to growing demand for transitional young adult mental health treatment. Her background includes eight years as a clinical director of an outpatient program and extensive experience working with young adults navigating mental health and substance use challenges, as well as experience leading clinical teams through periods of growth and program development. Gray has expressed that her top priority is to ensure that families feel safe and supported as they place their loved one in OPI Houston's care, and that they feel a sense of transparency and security with her leadership.

“Young adulthood can be both exciting and incredibly challenging,” said Gray.“Many young people today are navigating anxiety, social pressures, and expectations about where they think they should be in life. OPI Houston provides the opportunity for young adults and their families to find support during that pivotal period and create a path forward together.”

Prior to taking on the role, Gray spent time working with leaders and teams across Embark's network, including OPI Los Angeles, to identify opportunities to strengthen services and create consistency across program practices. Her appointment comes as many behavioral health providers continue to see trends among young adults of increasing concerns related to anxiety, social comparison, family dynamics, and other emotional health challenges.

“We're seeing more young adults and families reach out for support than ever before, which makes strong leadership especially important.” said Jessica Breton, area executive director of Optimum Performance Institute.“Veronica understands how to balance making space for program growth with a high standard of care, and she's passionate about creating a treatment experience where families feel informed, supported, and safe every step of the way. We're excited for what's ahead under her leadership.”

OPI Houston offers a unique integrated experience for young adults to receive personalized mental health care, while also building the skills they need to thrive independently in adult life. The program's focus on the age range of young adults 17 to 28 also allows clients to learn and grow with peers facing similar life stages of work, school, relationships, and newfound adulthood. The program emphasizes active family involvement throughout treatment as well, recognizing the important role that support systems play in long-term healing.

About OPI Houston

OPI Houston is a specialty young adult residential treatment program serving individuals ages 17 to 28. The program helps young adults address mental health and co-occurring challenges through 24/7 care and transitional living services, using evidence-based treatment, life-skills development, and family involvement.

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient clinics and residential treatment programs offering mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult mental health challenges, Embark provides a continuum of care supported by evidence-based therapies and over 30 years of experience serving families. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential treatment centers, visit .