Amazon Profit Calculator Launches Free On Adrazor With Break-Even Acos For FBA And FBM Sellers

MENAFN - GetNews)""Amazon's fee structure is complex enough that most sellers are advertising profitably on some products and losing money on others without knowing which is which," said Michael Parker of AdRazor. "This calculator makes the margin visible in seconds, and it's free with no sign-up.""The new Amazon profit calculator shows sellers their true profit per unit and break-even ACoS in seconds - before they spend a penny on ads.

LONDON, UK - October 28, 2026 - AdRazor has launched a free Amazon profit calculator at . The Amazon profit calculator works out a product's exact profit per unit and its break-even ACoS in seconds, covering both FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) and FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) across ten European marketplaces: the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Belgium and Ireland.

Most Amazon sellers and advertisers do not know their real profit margins or their break-even ACoS - the advertising level at which each sale stops making money. The Amazon profit calculator answers both questions instantly. Sellers enter a selling price, product category, fulfilment method and cost of goods; the calculator subtracts VAT, referral fees, FBA fulfilment fees, shipping and storage to show net profit per unit before advertising, plus the exact ACoS at which ad sales break even.

The tool is also built for product research. Before ordering inventory, a seller can test whether an item is viable: if the calculator shows a break-even ACoS of zero, the product loses money before any advertising spend, and the seller knows to raise the price or walk away.

"Amazon's fee structure is complex enough that most sellers are advertising profitably on some products and losing money on others without knowing which is which," said Michael Parker of AdRazor. "This calculator makes the margin visible in seconds, and it's free with no sign-up."

The calculator applies category-specific referral fee rates, including price-threshold variations, and calculates FBA fulfilment fees from size tier and the greater of actual or dimensional weight - so large, lightweight products are costed correctly. It uses the Amazon European FBA rate card effective 1 February 2026. Users can run the same product as both FBA and FBM to compare fulfilment costs, and download a PDF of inputs and results.

The Amazon profit calculator is part of AdRazor's free Amazon Toolbox, a growing collection of seller tools including an ACoS calculator and guides on Amazon fees, ACoS targets and TACoS. All tools are free and require no sign-up.

About AdRazor:

AdRazor ( ) builds free tools and practical guides that help Amazon sellers and advertisers in the UK and Europe increase sales and, more importantly, profits.

Media contact: Michael Parker, AdRazor

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