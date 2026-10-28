Book Writers Hub Outlines How To Publish A Book By Comparing Costs, Contracts, And Rights.

MENAFN - GetNews) Book Writers Hub, a New York-based book writing and publishing services company, explains how authors can evaluate deliverables, ownership terms, and timelines.

NEW YORK, NY - October 28, 2026 - Book Writers Hub, a New York-based company offering book writing, editing, design, and publishing support, has released an overview of its service structure, author-rights terms, and project process. The overview is intended to give authors clearer criteria for comparing providers, including what each stage of a project involves, which rights remain with the author, and how its three publication plans differ in distribution scope.

Why comparing providers matters

Authors researching publishing routes, or comparing professional book publishers in the USA, face a crowded field of options. Traditional publishers, hybrid publishers, independent publishing platforms, and service companies each work differently, and each handles costs, contracts, and ownership in its own way.

A search for a cheap book publishing company can return offers that look similar on price but differ in what is included. Editing, proofreading, formatting, cover design and distribution may be bundled in one package or sold separately, and revision limits vary. Authors may find it more useful to compare itemized deliverables, timelines and contract terms than to compare headline prices alone.

Manuscript preparation adds further decisions. Print and digital editions require different file setups, and authors must also consider distribution channels and how readers will eventually find the book.

The distinction between a publisher and a publishing services firm also shapes expectations. A traditional publisher typically acquires rights and pays royalties, while a services firm is paid by the author to provide specific work. Authors who plan to hire a book publisher, or a company that offers publishing support, may want to confirm in writing who holds the copyright and who receives royalties.

What the overview covers

The overview describes how Book Writers Hub structures a project from agreement to marketing. According to the company, work begins with a signed service agreement and non-disclosure agreement before writing starts. An author interview follows, covering the story, writing goals, and voice. A writer then develops chapters from an agreed outline, and the author reviews each chapter and shares feedback during the process.

After writing, editors review the manuscript for structure, clarity, and consistency. The company then prepares the manuscript for traditional or self-publishing, including formatting and release requirements, and offers promotion planning focused on identifying audiences and reaching readers. The company states that most manuscripts take between three and six months to complete, depending on scope and genre, and that timelines are set during onboarding.

Author rights and ownership

Under the terms described by Book Writers Hub, authors retain full copyright ownership and all royalties their books earn. The company says it provides documentation confirming copyright ownership once a project is complete. Ownership terms differ across the industry, which makes written confirmation an important point of comparison. Authors may also ask whether a provider discloses its process, revision rounds, and payment terms before work begins.

Publication plans and distribution

Book Writers Hub offers three publication plans that differ mainly in distribution scope and added marketing support. All three include editorial review, professional editing, proofreading, interior formatting, a book cover, and print and eBook file preparation. Distribution ranges from Amazon and Kindle in the entry plan to a wider multi-platform approach in the most comprehensive plan, which also includes a set period of social media promotion and niche article publishing. The plans also list two rounds of design review, a dedicated project manager and an online dashboard for tracking sales and royalties.

Outcomes such as sales, rankings or media coverage depend on factors outside any provider's control, including genre, pricing, reader interest and marketing effort.

Writing and editorial support

Book Writers Hub provides professional book writing services through ghostwriters and editors who work across fiction genres such as thrillers, romance and fantasy, and non-fiction categories including memoirs and business books. Authors are matched with a writer suited to their genre. Support is also available for biographies, children's books, Christian titles, self-help books, and eBooks.

About Book Writers Hub

Book Writers Hub is a New York-based book writing and publishing services company. Its team of ghostwriters, editors, designers, and publishing specialists supports authors with manuscript development, editing, cover design, formatting, distribution guidance, and marketing. The company works with first-time authors, entrepreneurs, and established businesses, and serves clients online