KPM Restoration Expands 24/7 Water Damage Restoration To Westchester County From Elmsford Office

MENAFN - GetNews)"KPM Restoration team"KPM Restoration, a New York water, fire and mold damage restoration company, now serves Westchester County from an office at 47 Nepperhan Ave., Elmsford, NY.

ELMSFORD, N.Y. - October 28, 2026 - KPM Restoration, a New York water, fire and mold damage restoration company, now provides 24/7 water damage restoration in Westchester County from an office at 47 Nepperhan Ave. in Elmsford, its 10th location.

The Elmsford office can be reached at (914) 521-4110 and operates around the clock. It opened in March 2026 and joins KPM Restoration offices in Mechanicville, Albany, Colonie, Schenectady, Queensbury, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston, N.Y., and Poultney, Vt. The company is headquartered in Mechanicville.

From Elmsford, KPM Restoration serves communities throughout Westchester County, including White Plains, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Scarsdale, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, Hartsdale, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Ossining, Mount Kisco, Peekskill, Harrison, Rye, Mamaroneck, Larchmont and Port Chester.

KPM Restoration is a member of the Greenburgh Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in the town of Greenburgh, where Elmsford is located. KPM Restoration is also a member of The Business Council of Westchester.

"Westchester's older homes and long Sound shoreline mean burst pipes, flooded basements and storm water year-round, and water keeps doing damage every hour it sits," said James Kennedy, president of KPM Restoration. "Having a crew based in Elmsford lets us reach properties across Westchester within 60 minutes of an emergency call, while the damage is still contained.

The Elmsford office provides water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, storm damage restoration, sewage backup cleanup, trauma cleanup and reconstruction. For water and fire emergencies, KPM Restoration commits to a crew on site within 60 minutes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Technicians remove standing water with industrial water extractors and dry structures with commercial dehumidifiers and air movers.

For water damage restoration in Westchester County, KPM Restoration works directly with homeowners' insurance carriers, preparing estimates in Xactimate and billing the carrier directly.

KPM Restoration is licensed by New York state as a mold remediation contractor under Article 32 of the state Labor Law. Because New York requires mold assessment and mold remediation on the same property to be performed by separate, independent licensees, KPM Restoration performs remediation only and refers homeowners to an independent licensed assessor for testing.

"A lot of Westchester calls start as a leak under a sink or an ice dam and turn into something bigger once the walls are opened," said Rob Carr, branch manager of KPM Restoration's Westchester office. "Our job is to stop the damage fast, dry it properly and walk the homeowner through the insurance claim from the first call."

Westchester residents and property managers can reach KPM Restoration's Elmsford office 24 hours a day at (914) 521-4110. Directions and reviews are on the office's Google Business Profile.

About KPM Restoration

KPM Restoration Inc. is a locally owned property damage restoration company providing water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, storm damage restoration and reconstruction for homeowners and businesses. Founded in 2017 by James Kennedy and headquartered in Mechanicville, N.Y., KPM Restoration operates 10 offices across the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, Westchester County and southern Vermont.

For more information, visit kpmrestoration.