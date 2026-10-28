MENAFN - GetNews)"Thomas Prommer named to CTO Craft 100 2026, leading Enterprise AI strategist."We The Flywheel Group CEO and CTAIO joins technology leaders including the tech and AI executives of companies alike Google DeepMind, the World Bank Group, 1Password and the ATP Tour.

New York, NY - October 28th, 2026 - Thomas Prommer, Group CEO and Chief Technology and AI Officer of We The Flywheel and co-founder of Flywheel Motion, has been named to the 2026 CTO Craft 100, which recognizes technology and engineering leaders from around the world.

Selected through a process that combined open nominations with the judgment of CTO Craft's leadership, Prommer joins a group that includes Irvinder Singh, CTO of the World Bank Group; Nancy Wang, CTO of 1Password; Sonia Patel, Interim CTO of the UK Government's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; and Christopher Dix, CTO of the ATP Tour. The CTO Craft 100 report was announced on October 27, 2026.

The report also features Prommer in a full-page interview, one of eight leaders interviewed. He discusses AI-native operations, developing teams and Flywheel Motion's work to give visibility to people addressing important challenges.

Prommer has more than 20 years of experience leading technology organizations and advising businesses on digital transformation and AI strategy. His previous roles include Global SVP of Engineering at adidas, Chief Information Officer at sweetgreen and President, Technology Strategy at Huge.

We The Flywheel operates an AI-native model in which teams use AI agents across research, software development, publishing and operations. People set direction, review work and make decisions. The group uses feedback from outcomes to improve its workflows and products.

Prommer's work focuses on the changing leadership role at the intersection of technology, AI and data. That work includes connecting architecture and data quality with business decisions, developing teams that work effectively with AI and establishing accountability for decisions involving agents. He explores his operating systems for work, health and training in the Compounding CEO series and publishes technology leadership resources through CTAIO.

Flywheel Motion, co-founded by Prommer and Andi Cross, grew out of work by Cross and the Edges of Earth team, whose research across more than 50 countries brought them into contact with people addressing environmental and social challenges. The company combines AI, human expertise and owned digital infrastructure to help people doing meaningful work reach audiences, partners and opportunities.

“This recognition pays tribute to the hard work of the teams at We The Flywheel and Flywheel Motion. We're using AI for good and unapologetically embracing this new world of AI, technology and data to expand what we can accomplish.

“Working in this world takes a different leadership and operating model. We've spent a lot of time iterating on ours as the industry transforms. We've built an entirely distributed, asynchronous team where people can shape their own lives, with performance and accountability at the center.

“My advice to the next generation of technology leaders is to be unapologetic about questioning everything in this period of transformation, and go all in; yet also raise your quality standard for youselfd” said Prommer.

More information about Prommer is available at prommer. This follows Thomas Prommer's recognition as Global CIO 2026 earlier in the year.

About We The Flywheel

We The Flywheel is an AI-native digital group founded by Thomas Prommer. Its businesses include Flywheel Media, Flywheel Sports, Flywheel Studio, Flywheel Motion and Flywheel Advisory. The group works across digital media, product development, personal-brand growth, AI consultancy and technology due diligence. Learn more at We The Flywheel.