Newborn Photo Shoots At Home In London By Pro Baby Photos

MENAFN - GetNews) Pro Baby Photos outlines newborn baby photo shoots at home across London, with lighting, props, family portraits and packages from £400.

London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2026 - Pro Baby Photos has outlined the arrangements and package options for its newborn baby photo shoot service at home across London and surrounding areas. The photographer brings professional lighting, wraps, props, selected outfits and backdrops to each session, allowing families to arrange newborn portraits without travelling to a studio.

The service includes time for feeding, changing and settling, with parents and siblings able to join the photographs. Three packages are available at £400, £500 and £600. Each includes the home visit, the photography setup and a private online gallery where families choose their photographs.

A photography setup brought to the family

A home session keeps the family's usual feeding and changing supplies close at hand. The photographer makes the journey with the equipment, and the session pauses when the baby needs a break. Families can discuss the available space and practical arrangements before booking.

Parents do not need to buy wraps, photography outfits or props for the session. These are brought to the home alongside the lighting and backdrops. The number of creative looks varies by package, with time also available for photographs of the baby with parents and siblings.

Families can explain which photographs matter most when making an enquiry. This may include individual newborn portraits, baby details or a mixture of baby and family photographs. Discussing family combinations in advance helps establish who will be taking part and how the session will be arranged.

Three newborn photography packages

The published newborn photography price list sets out the number of edited digital photographs and creative looks included in each package.

Essential costs £400 and includes 10 fully edited digital photographs, with two to three creative looks or setups. Parents and siblings can be included, giving families a smaller collection of newborn and family portraits.

Complete costs £500 and includes 25 fully edited digital photographs, with three to four creative looks or setups. This provides more variety across baby portraits and photographs with parents and siblings.

Full Story costs £600 and includes 40 fully edited digital photographs, with five to six creative looks or setups. Parents, siblings and grandparents can be included if desired.

Every package includes professional lighting, wraps, props, selected outfits and backdrops, together with travel within the normal service area. A £100 booking fee secures the session or agreed due-date window and is deducted from the package price.

London and surrounding service areas

Home sessions are available across London and surrounding areas, including Harrow and the HA postcodes, Hounslow and Twickenham, Watford and the wider WD area, and Slough. Coverage also includes locations such as Uxbridge, Hemel Hempstead, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

The photography service areas page provides further location information. Families are asked to send their postcode so coverage and any travel arrangements can be confirmed before a booking is agreed. Parents whose town is not listed can enquire directly about whether a home visit is possible.

Enquiries before and after birth

Expecting parents can contact the photographer with their due date, postcode and preferred package to discuss a due-date window. If the baby has already arrived, the baby's age and preferred dates provide a starting point for checking availability.

The first enquiry can also cover questions about the home setup, family photographs and which package suits the collection the parents have in mind. Home sessions are available for older babies as well, allowing photographs to record awake expressions and later milestones.

About Pro Baby Photos

Pro Baby Photos provides newborn and baby photography at home across London and surrounding areas. Its photographer has been photographing families since 2012. The service brings professional equipment and props to the family home, with sessions planned around the baby's pace. Pro Baby Photos is a trading name of Blink Pictures Ltd.