Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd. Expands Global Procurement Options For Industrial Distillation Equipment And ASME Pressure Vessel Systems

MENAFN - GetNews)"Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd."Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd. (brand DYE) announces the expansion of its global B2B procurement services for certified distillation equipment, brewery systems, and ASME pressure vessels. Based in Wenzhou, China, the manufacturer provides custom engineered stills, storage tanks, and sanitary vessels with ASME, CE, PED, and 3A certifications. Serving over 50 countries, DYE offers direct factory sourcing, precision fabrication, and international field installation services.

WENZHOU, China - October 28, 2026 - Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd., a specialized Chinese manufacturer of commercial distillation equipment, industrial brewing systems, and certified pressure vessels operating under the brand name DYE, has announced an expansion of its global B2B procurement and custom engineering services. The development responds to growing international demand from craft distilleries, commercial breweries, pharmaceutical processing facilities, and chemical operations seeking verified fabrication standards, direct manufacturer sourcing, and end-to-end technical support.

As global beverage producers and industrial processors upgrade production facilities, B2B buyers increasingly prioritize direct-factory procurement models that combine custom mechanical design with international certification compliance. By integrating engineering consultation, specialized metal fabrication, and international field service, Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd. addresses key procurement factors including manufacturing traceability, pressure safety compliance, and operational efficiency across global supply chains.

Engineering Capabilities and Technical Manufacturing Standard

The manufacturing infrastructure supporting DYE equipment relies on advanced metal processing machinery and structured quality assurance protocols. Production facilities utilize specialized automated systems, including CNC four-roll plate rolling machinery, multi-functional laser automatic welding systems, dish head polishing equipment, and automatic longitudinal seam welders. Material processing is monitored using dedicated testing instruments such as metal spectrometers, ultrasonic thickness gauges, alloy component analyzers, and ray inspection machines to verify structural integrity and weld quality.

Equipment design incorporates both traditional distillation principles and modern thermal transfer technology. The product portfolio encompasses continuous stills, multi-column distillation systems, traditional copper and stainless steel pot stills, brewhouse vessels, fermentation tanks, sanitary pharmaceutical mixing units, and stainless steel intermediate bulk containers (IBC totes). Engineering teams configure heating mechanisms, column tray configurations, reflux controls, and automated piping layouts to match specific client production parameters, whether for high-proof spirit rectification or craft beer brewing.

International Certifications and Regulatory Compliance

Compliance with international safety and quality standards represents a critical evaluation metric for commercial equipment purchasers. Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd. maintains key global authorizations, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) U stamp authorization, European Conformity (CE) marking, Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) compliance, AS1210 pressure vessel standard alignment, and United States 3A Sanitary Standards accreditation. The enterprise also holds domestic special equipment production and design licenses for pressure vessels within China and operates under ISO 9001 quality management systems.

These certifications allow commercial buyers in regulated markets across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America to integrate DYE pressure vessels, storage tanks, and distillation columns into existing processing facilities while meeting local municipal codes and workplace safety mandates. Standardized documentation, non-destructive testing reports, and pressure verification records are supplied alongside fabricated units to streamline facility commissioning and regulatory inspections.

Global Supply Chain Integration and Technical Support Services

Direct purchasing frameworks established by the enterprise enable international clients to collaborate directly with engineering staff during the initial design phase through final installation. Technical teams comprising specialized designers, engineers, and multilingual sales professionals assist clients in specifying vessel dimensions, heat transfer surface areas, wall thicknesses, and automation controls.

To facilitate seamless overseas commissioning, technical specialists equipped with international travel authorization are deployed to client sites globally. On-site engineering teams perform equipment installation, mechanical alignment, system debugging, and operator training, reducing setup downtime for commercial beverage operations and industrial plants. Foreign trade operations support clients across more than 50 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, Russia, Mexico, and Greece.

Industry Market Context and Manufacturing Growth

Commercial beverage production and industrial chemical handling continue to demand flexible manufacturing solutions capable of handling diverse liquid processing requirements. Modern craft distilleries require multi-purpose pot and column still configurations to produce varied spirit profiles, including whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, brandy, and tequila. Simultaneously, industrial operations require robust stainless steel storage tanks, mixing vessels, and transportable IBC totes built to withstand repetitive chemical exposure and mechanical pressure.

Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd. continues to invest in facility expansions and technical R&D to enhance product output and structural longevity. By maintaining direct control over raw material selection, plate rolling, precision welding, surface finishing, and pressure testing, the company offers commercial buyers a scalable manufacturing alternative for specialized liquid processing machinery.

About Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd.

Daeyoo Tech. Co., Ltd., operating under the brand name DYE, is a China-based manufacturer specializing in commercial distillation equipment, brewery systems, pharmaceutical vessels, and industrial pressure equipment. Founded in March 2013 in the Wenzhou Economic Development Zone, the enterprise maintains modern production facilities equipped with advanced laser cutting, automated welding, and precision polishing machinery. The company operates under ISO 9001 quality standards, holding ASME authorization, European CE/PED certification, US 3A sanitary accreditation, and Chinese special equipment pressure vessel licenses. DYE delivers engineered processing solutions, custom equipment fabrication, and technical field installation services to commercial clients in more than 50 countries worldwide.