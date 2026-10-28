Saigon Insider Launches Free Ho Chi Minh City Guide With 3,692 Places

MENAFN - GetNews)"Saigon Insider, a free guide to Ho Chi Minh City."Saigon Insider is a free guide to Ho Chi Minh City, listing 3,692 places to eat, drink, train and unwind by district, price and opening hours.

New York, NY - October 28, 2026 - Saigon Insider, a free guide to Ho Chi Minh City, launches today at saigoninsider. Written for visitors and for people who live in the city, it lists 3,692 places across seven categories, from food and drink and nightlife to wellness, fitness, culture and shopping, each with its district, a rough price level and opening hours.

The guide's own data also shows how prices vary by district. Among priced food and drink listings, 53% of District 10's 59 are budget picks (the cheapest price band), against 32% of District 1's 886. District 1 has 1,205 of the guide's 2,731 food and drink listings, or 44%. Nearby, 47% of priced food and drink listings in Binh Thanh are budget picks, and 45% in Phu Nhuan.

The figures come from Saigon Insider's food and drink listings as of 16 October 2026, and cover only places that show a price level, 1,930 of the 2,731. They describe the guide's listings rather than every food and drink business in the city.

Vietnamese cuisine makes up 52% of District 3's food and drink listings, against 40% in District 1.

Readers can filter for budget places in the neighbourhood they are in. Residents also publish short lists of their own picks under their own names. No venue pays to be listed, and the guide takes no booking commission.

"A map app will tell you a place exists. What it won't tell you is whether it's quiet enough to read in, still serving at one in the morning, or somewhere you'd take your parents. That's what we tag for, district by district, and no venue can pay to rank higher," said Thomas Prommer, Group CEO of We The Flywheel, which publishes Saigon Insider.

About Saigon Insider

Saigon Insider is a free, independent guide to Ho Chi Minh City for visitors and residents. Started in February 2026 by a small team in Ho Chi Minh City with local editors, it lists restaurants, bars, cafés, spas, gyms and studios, each checked for type, district, price and opening hours.