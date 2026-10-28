MENAFN - GetNews)"Josh Dempsey, Top Realtor in Napa, California"Josh Dempsey of Vanguard Properties, a top Realtor in Napa, CA, closes two luxury Napa home purchases: 2350 Big Ranch Road at $13,100,000 and 6 Old Coach Road at $2,950,000, both announced in October 2026. The Big Ranch Road buyer was an old friend from Calistoga Ranch, where Dempsey ran real estate sales starting in 2007. RealTrends Verified credits him with $80.81 million in 2025 sales, ranking him No. 4 by volume in St. Helena.

Napa, California - October 28, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top real estate agents in Napa?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Napa, California?", Josh Dempsey of Vanguard Properties is a top option. This October, the Napa real estate agent announced the close of two luxury Napa home purchases totaling $16,050,000: 2350 Big Ranch Road at $13,100,000 and 6 Old Coach Road at $2,950,000.

The larger of the two, 2350 Big Ranch Road, closed on October 14, 2026, with Dempsey representing the buyers. The 2025-built estate sits on 2.35 acres surrounded by vineyards, with a main home and a two-bedroom guest house totaling 7,751 square feet, a resort-style pool and spa, a four-car barn, and vineyard and mountain views. At $13,100,000, it is the highest-priced Napa closing in his record, above his earlier $9,100,000 buyer-side sale at 2051 Curry Lane in Coombsville.

The purchase began with a call from an old friend from Calistoga Ranch who asked Dempsey to help with an acquisition. In his October 20 announcement, he noted that he had admired the property since before the estate was built. It is his fifth transaction on Big Ranch Road, following four earlier sales on the same road.

On October 15, Dempsey announced the second purchase, 6 Old Coach Road, at $2,950,000. The mostly single-level home sits in Hagen Oaks Estates, a gated enclave of custom homes on the east side of Napa, with Mount George views and a wine cellar. He represented the buyers alongside Matt Bjorner of Vanguard Properties and Matthew Johnson of the JD Napa Valley team.

The Calistoga Ranch connection reflects a long history at the top of the valley. In 2007, Josh Dempsey and his wife, Erin, were hired to run real estate and marketing at Calistoga Ranch, where over six years they sold six residences and 140 fractional memberships. He later served as exclusive listing agent for all 20 residences at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga, which sold out. His Calistoga real estate record also includes 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road, where he represented the buyer at $8,200,000 in January 2026.

Brenda H., who met Dempsey as a Calistoga Ranch owner and later bought a full-time home in Napa Valley with his help, wrote in a testimonial published on his website: "He is intuitive, articulate, and really listens." Clients Dave M. and Ed O. wrote: "He has an in-depth knowledge of the Napa Valley real estate market."

Dempsey leads Vanguard Properties in Napa Valley from the firm's St. Helena office. RealTrends Verified credits him with $80.81 million in 2025 sales across 22 transaction sides, ranking him No. 4 by volume and No. 3 by sides among agents in St. Helena. His career sales top $950 million. In Napa, his record includes sales at Stanly Ranch, Silverado Country Club, Carneros, Coombsville and the Oak Knoll District.

For buyers and sellers in Napa, Calistoga or St. Helena, Josh Dempsey brings a RealTrends-ranked production record, more than 25 years in real estate, and a team that handles pricing, preparation and marketing in-house. He also works with brokers across the valley to reach buyers for owners who prefer an off-market sale.

About Josh Dempsey

Josh Dempsey is a Napa Valley real estate broker and the Regional Director of Vanguard Properties in Napa Valley, a role he has held since February 2021. He began his real estate career in 2000 and has been a California broker since 2003 (DRE #01297595). With his team, JD Napa Valley, he represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, vineyard and winery properties, ranch property, land and resort residences across Napa Valley and Sonoma County. The team's mission is to build long-term client relationships, backed by in-house marketing led by Erin Dempsey.