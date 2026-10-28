Before The First Run: Six Questions To Ask Before Booking A Ski Day

MENAFN - GetNews) Ski instructor and Tulane University student Matthew Kless shares a practical checklist to help beginners understand lesson packages, equipment needs, and the full cost of a mountain visit.

NEW YORK - October 28, 2026 - The Powder Project Foundation LLC is sharing a first-time skier's booking checklist developed by Matthew Kless, a ski instructor and race coach. The checklist encourages beginners to clarify what they are purchasing before committing to a day on the mountain.

For a first-time skier, planning can involve several unfamiliar purchases. Instruction, rental equipment, and lift access serve different purposes, and a beginner needs to understand how those pieces fit together. Kless's checklist focuses on six questions that visitors can bring directly to a resort or ski school.

What does the purchase actually include?

A booking should be evaluated by its contents rather than its name. Beginners should confirm whether their purchase includes instruction, rental equipment, and access to the terrain required for their lesson. Any unclear terms should be clarified before payment. A package should not be assumed to cover an entire visit unless its description explicitly says so.

Is the lesson designed for a complete beginner?

Someone who has never put on skis may need different instruction from someone returning after several visits. First-time participants should describe their experience accurately and check the lesson's ability level, age requirements, duration, and group or private format. Booking the appropriate lesson starts with giving the ski school a clear account of the participant's experience.

What needs to be arranged separately?

Beginners should review the equipment included in their rental reservation and ask about items listed separately, including a helmet. Clothing also requires preparation. Reviewing the resort's guidance before leaving home can help visitors identify what they already have and what they still need to arrange.

When should the skier arrive?

A lesson's start time should not be treated as the arrival time. Visitors should ask how much time to allow for check-in, equipment fitting, and reaching the meeting point. Confirming directions from parking or the drop-off area can also make the morning easier to navigate.

What happens if plans change?

Cancellation, rescheduling, and refund terms should be reviewed before purchasing. Visitors should ask how changes affecting their booking are handled and which deadlines apply. Understanding those terms in advance provides a clearer picture of the options available if the original plan changes.

What will the complete day cost?

A single advertised price does not necessarily represent the full cost of participating. Beginners should calculate the expenses relevant to their trip together, including instruction, equipment, required access, transportation, parking, and food. Comparing complete plans provides a more useful basis for budgeting than comparing individual prices.

Planning as Part of the Beginner Experience

The checklist connects Kless's teaching background with his interest in customer experience and recreation businesses. It treats the booking process as part of introducing someone to skiing: an opportunity to explain unfamiliar choices before the participant reaches the snow.

It also offers a starting point for experienced skiers organizing a trip with a beginner. Reviewing the arrangements together can help the new participant understand what has been booked, what remains to be purchased, and where to ask questions.

The checklist provides general planning guidance. Offerings, requirements, prices, and policies vary. Visitors should confirm current details directly with their chosen resort and follow instructions from its staff.

About Matthew Kless

Matthew Kless grew up in New York City and is a student at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, where he studies finance and real estate. His experience includes teaching skiing at Mohawk Mountain and exploring snowmaking through a student film project. His interests include recreation businesses, real estate, and customer experience.

About The Powder Project Foundation LLC

The Powder Project Foundation LLC maintains powderproject, where readers can find information about the project. This release is issued independently and does not represent Tulane University or Mohawk Mountain.