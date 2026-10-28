Waterbury Car Accident Attorney Dan Petroskey Outlines What To Do After A Car Accident In Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT - October 28, 2026 - Drivers involved in a collision in Connecticut face a series of important decisions in the moments and days that follow, from securing safety at the scene to protecting their financial recovery. Waterbury car accident attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ) has released guidance explaining the legal and insurance issues that follow a crash, including police reporting duties, evidence preservation, insurance communications, and filing deadlines under Connecticut law.

According to Waterbury car accident attorney Dan Petroskey, the first priorities after a crash should always focus on safety rather than damage assessment. Drivers are advised to check for injuries, call 911 when anyone needs emergency care, move vehicles out of traffic when it can be done safely, and activate hazard lights. "The first minutes after a collision are about protecting people, not proving fault," says Petroskey. "Once everyone is safe, gathering information and documenting the scene becomes the focus."

Waterbury car accident attorney Dan Petroskey notes that Connecticut law imposes specific reporting duties on drivers. Under Conn. Gen. Stat. Section 14-224, a driver who knows they were involved in a crash causing death, injury, or property damage must stop, provide the required identifying and registration information, and give any needed assistance. When that information cannot be exchanged safely, the driver must immediately report the crash to police.

Petroskey explains that a separate rule governs the official state crash report. Under Conn. Gen. Stat. Section 14-108a, an investigating officer or agency must complete and forward a state crash report when a collision involves injury, death, or more than $1,000 in property damage to one person. "A driver's duty to stop and provide information is entirely separate from the investigator's reporting duty," Petroskey points out. "The dollar threshold does not excuse a driver from stopping or giving assistance."

The responding agency depends on jurisdiction, with the Waterbury Police Department handling crashes on city roads while the Connecticut State Police may investigate collisions on Interstate 84 or Route 8. Attorney Petroskey emphasizes that a police report documents drivers, vehicles, location, witnesses, and road conditions, but does not decide civil fault. An insurer or court may reach a different conclusion after reviewing photographs, video, witness accounts, and vehicle damage.

Petroskey advises drivers to collect the information needed to identify the people and vehicles involved, including names, contact details, license numbers, vehicle registration and plate information, and insurance company names and policy numbers. Independent witness accounts can help resolve conflicting versions of events. He also cautions against discussing fault or physical condition at the scene, noting that casual statements may later affect how an insurer reviews a claim.

Medical evaluation is another priority the firm stresses. Some concussion symptoms may not appear for hours or days, so a prompt evaluation creates a valuable record of symptoms, examination, diagnosis, and treatment. "Delayed symptoms are common, and waiting too long to seek care can complicate both recovery and the claim," Petroskey observes. Drivers are encouraged to save discharge instructions, test results, prescriptions, and therapy records.

Documenting the scene with photographs, when safe to do so, can preserve evidence of vehicle positions, license plates, road conditions, skid marks, traffic signals, weather, and visible injuries. Attorney Petroskey notes that recording the exact location, time, and direction of travel for each vehicle may help reconstruct the crash if fault is later disputed.

Connecticut uses an at-fault auto insurance system, and the state follows a modified comparative negligence rule under Conn. Gen. Stat. Section 52-572h. An injured driver who is 50% or less at fault may recover damages reduced by their share of fault, while a driver who is 51% or more at fault cannot recover from the other driver. Petroskey adds that most car accident injury lawsuits must be filed within two years under Conn. Gen. Stat. Section 52-584, with an outside limit of three years from the act or omission that caused the injury. Claims involving a death, a government entity, or another legal theory may carry different deadlines or notice requirements.

The firm also handles claims involving uninsured and underinsured motorists. Connecticut auto policies must include at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in UM/UIM coverage. With an estimated 11.8% of Connecticut motorists uninsured in 2023, Petroskey highlights that reviewing every available policy, coverage limit, and payment from an at-fault driver's insurer may prove important after a crash.

For those injured in a collision, contacting a Waterbury car accident lawyer may help clarify reporting duties, preserve evidence, and evaluate available insurance coverage before deadlines pass. The firm represents injured drivers throughout Waterbury and the surrounding New Haven County communities.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Waterbury, Connecticut personal injury firm continuing a legal practice established in 1961. Led by attorney Dan Petroskey, the firm represents injured plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, premises liability, and dog bites throughout Waterbury and New Haven County. The firm handles car accident cases on a contingency fee basis. For consultations, call (203) 756-7408. The office is located at 255 Bank St #2b, Waterbury, CT 06702.

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