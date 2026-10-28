MENAFN - GetNews)"Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd. "XIAYI highlights its shock absorber piston solutions for OEM sourcing, supported by published test data and European application cases. Its PTFE-banded designs address band retention and dimensional stability. In one application, XIAYI reports a 65% reduction in after-sales maintenance costs. Drawing-based customization and sample evaluation help buyers assess specifications before production.

NINGBO, China - October 28, 2026 - XIAYI is a Ningbo-based manufacturer of shock absorber pistons and related suspension components. The company is highlighting its PTFE-banded shock absorber piston range, published verification data, and European application accounts for manufacturers assessing OEM sourcing options.

For purchasing teams, piston selection involves more than matching an outside diameter. Band retention, material behavior after oil exposure, and compatibility with the damper assembly all require review. XIAYI's published product information connects these concerns with named piston variants, test conditions, and drawing-based development services.

PTFE Banded Shock Absorber Pistons From XIAYI

The XIAYI Self-Lubricated PTFE Banded Piston combines a powder metallurgy substrate with a modified PTFE band. Its heat-press interlock construction is designed to resist band lifting and displacement during repeated movement in hydraulic oil.

For buyers investigating dimensional changes after oil exposure, XIAYI also offers the Anti-Oil-Swell PTFE Wrapped Piston. Other listed options include the Porous Oil-Storing PTFE Banded Piston and Wear-Resistant Low-Friction Piston. These products allow the initial discussion to focus on a defined operating concern.

Published Specifications Support a More Precise Purchasing Review

XIAYI publishes different specifications for different shock absorber piston variants. Keeping those distinctions visible helps buyers prepare a more precise request for quotation.



Self-Lubricated PTFE Banded Piston - band retention after heat aging: at least 1,000 N following a 24-hour hot-oil soak at 80°C.

Self-Lubricated PTFE Banded Piston - dimensional accuracy: within ±0.01 mm with machining and grinding.

Anti-Oil-Swell PTFE Wrapped Piston - dimensional tolerance: ±0.02 mm in the published product specification. Anti-Oil-Swell PTFE Wrapped Piston - oil immersion result: no obvious swelling deformation after 24 hours in hydraulic oil at 80°C.

These are manufacturer-published specifications for the named products. Buyers should confirm which dimensions and test procedures apply to the proposed part, including the oil grade, measurement method, and sample configuration.

XIAYI Shock Absorber Piston Case Addresses Loose Bands and Maintenance Costs

According to XIAYI's published European application account, an automotive component supplier adopted XIAYI Self-Lubricated PTFE Banded Pistons in 2023 after complaints involving loose piston bands. Over the following 12 months of road verification, XIAYI reports:



No PTFE band peeling, oil leakage, or abnormal damping failure.

A shock absorber failure rate below 0.1%. A 65% reduction in after-sales maintenance costs.

Band retention should be evaluated after representative oil and temperature exposure when a project involves loose piston bands. The outcomes above are reported for this application; sample approval should use the buyer's specified conditions and acceptance limits.

XIAYI Shock Absorber Piston Case Focuses on Dimensional Stability

A separate XIAYI shock absorber piston account concerns a European manufacturer using conventional wrapped pistons in passenger vehicle suspension systems. The reported problem involved diameter growth after prolonged exposure to hot hydraulic oil, accompanied by greater friction and inconsistent damping.

The company states that this customer introduced XIAYI Anti-Oil-Swell PTFE Wrapped Pistons into mass production in 2024. Its published account reports stable dimensions after oil exposure, no wrapping separation or leakage during road testing and batch application verification, and stable monthly supply.

For projects involving oil-related dimensional change, compare finished piston dimensions before and after representative oil exposure. Material compatibility and dimensional stability should be assessed together.

XIAYI is a Ningbo-based manufacturer of shock absorber pistons and related suspension components. Its application accounts provide starting points for discussing comparable projects; the proposed component should still be evaluated against the buyer's own acceptance criteria.

Manufacturing Controls Behind Repeat Shock Absorber Piston Orders

XIAYI's production of powder metallurgy parts covers material selection, tooling development, powder compaction, sintering, secondary machining, and inspection. For a shock absorber piston order, the drawing and agreed process define what must remain consistent between the approved sample and subsequent batches.

XIAYI's published manufacturing history records annual core piston capacity reaching 50 million pieces by 2024. That historical milestone provides manufacturing context. An order-specific quotation should establish available capacity, tooling requirements, and delivery timing for the selected configuration.

XIAYI describes incoming, in-process, and final quality controls, with inspection records retained for traceability. Buyers can request an inspection plan covering critical dimensions, material characteristics, and the relevant band verification method. Agreeing how process changes and drawing revisions will be approved also gives repeat orders a clearer technical reference.

Coordinating Related Parts Without Losing the Piston Specification

A XIAYI shock absorber piston review can include the mating shock absorber piston rod, shock absorber oil seal, and sliding DU bushing. Their specified interfaces belong in the assembly review, while each component retains its own acceptance requirements.

The wider XIAYI portfolio includes shock absorber stamping parts and the shock absorber coil spring. A broader sourcing package may also specify each shock absorber fastener, shock absorber boot, and shock absorber jounce bumper.

From Drawing Review to Sample Approval and Purchase Order

XIAYI accepts STP or CAD files, existing samples, and technical requirements for customized development. Its services include design-for-manufacturability review and prototype support, with CNC machining and 3D printing among the available resources.

Early geometry samples and samples produced through the intended manufacturing route serve different purposes. Buyers should confirm which characteristics each sample can demonstrate before using it to approve material performance or band reliability.

Record the approved sample configuration and drawing revision. Changes to band material, wrapping thickness, or process should trigger a review of the affected acceptance requirements.

On September 29, 2026, XIAYI published a technical guide covering piston operation, materials, precision, and buyer inspection priorities. Purchasing teams can use that resource alongside the current product specifications to prepare their next application review.

XIAYI Shock Absorber Piston Purchasing Questions

How should buyers evaluate PTFE piston band retention?

Review band retention after oil aging as well as the initial attachment condition. Agree the oil, temperature, exposure duration, test method, and acceptance limit for the proposed piston. Results should relate to samples representative of the intended material and manufacturing process.

What should be checked after hydraulic oil aging?

Check finished piston dimensions, band attachment, and signs of swelling or displacement. Compare dimensions before and after exposure under agreed measurement conditions. Then assess assembly fit and sliding behavior against the damper's requirements. A dimensional result alone does not establish complete damper performance.

Which specifications should an OEM shock absorber piston quotation include?

Provide the drawing revision, critical dimensions, substrate and band requirements, mating-cylinder information, hydraulic oil, and operating temperatures. Include forecast quantities, sample requirements, and approval timing. Request separate tooling and production pricing, together with the proposed inspection scope and project lead time.

Explore the XIAYI shock absorber piston range, submit drawings for technical review, and request samples and a project-specific quotation. Agree the validation scope and acceptance criteria before releasing a production order.

About XIAYI

XIAYI is a Ningbo-based manufacturer of shock absorber pistons and related suspension components. Founded in 2006, Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures precision components and customized automated equipment for automotive and motorcycle suspension applications.

Its capabilities include powder metallurgy, PTFE band integration, precision machining, and related component production. The company provides OEM and ODM support from drawing review and sample development through production, with a stated quality management system aligned with IATF 16949:2016.