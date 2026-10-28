Statement Collective Launches The Lady Luck Collection, Nine Ring Designs Built On Luck And Chance

MENAFN - GetNews) Australian jewellery brand turns gambling iconography, western motifs and stone settings into an 18-piece ring drop, offered in 925 sterling silver and a lower-priced silver-tone line.

Brisbane, Australia - 28 October, 2026 - Statement Collective has released the Lady Luck Collection, an 18-piece ring drop made up of nine designs, each offered in two metals. The collection runs on a single idea: the symbols people have always carried to court good fortune, from the eight ball and the ace to the horseshoe and the stone in a signet.

Luck charms are one of the oldest continuous threads in jewellery. The collection reads them through tattoo flash and western iconography rather than through folk craft, so the result sits closer to a knuckle tattoo than to a charm bracelet. It arrives in the week of the Melbourne Cup, which the brand notes was not accidental.

"Everyone has something they touch before a big moment, and nobody actually believes it works," said a Statement Collective spokesperson. "That is the whole appeal. A luck charm is a piece of personal superstition you wear in public. We wanted rings that look like they have already been through something."

The Gambling Pieces

Four designs sit squarely in card and table iconography. The Lucky Shot Ring is a signet carrying an eight ball set inside a barbed wire surround, with the sterling version running a black eight ball and lettering engraved along the sides. The Pocket Aces Ring carries two overlapping aces on a textured band, and the sterling version places an ace of spades and an ace of clubs against a graveyard backdrop. The Try Hard Fool Ring takes its cue from tarot, with an engraved figure walking beneath a sun and carved detailing down the shoulders in sterling.

The Bronco Ring works the western side of the same superstition, with an embossed horse head set within a horseshoe, the oldest luck charm still in common use.

Crosses, Wheels and Stones

The Ruins Chained Cross Ring wraps a cross in fine metal chain, and the Breaking Wheel Ring takes the wheel motif from heraldry and tattoo work, with the sterling version shaping a skeletal figure curled into a full circle.

Three stone rings round out the range, each setting a squared stone into a band with cross-shaped side accents: Kambaba jasper, sodalite and tiger's eye. All three are stones traditionally carried as protective talismans, which places them in the same superstition the rest of the collection runs on, in a quieter register. The sterling versions carry engraved interiors and etched detailing on the band.

Two Metals, Two Price Points

Every design in the collection exists in both a 925 sterling silver version and a lower-priced silver-tone version, a structure the brand also used for its recent Fleur De Lis release. The sterling line runs from $290 AUD for the Breaking Wheel Ring up to $380 AUD for the Bronco Ring, with the stone rings at $320 AUD. The silver-tone line sits at $55 AUD for the non-stone designs and $65 AUD for the three stone rings.

The two materials look close to identical in a photograph and behave differently in daily wear, a difference the brand has set out separately in its guide to sterling silver versus stainless steel. Sterling silver is the softer metal, holds finer cast detail and takes on a patina, which suits the engraved and antiqued work across this collection. The steel and silver-tone pieces resist scratching and tarnish and need close to no upkeep.

Availability

All 18 pieces are in stock and available now, priced from $55 AUD. Every ring is designed as unisex. Statement Collective offers free shipping within Australia on orders over $70 and free worldwide shipping on orders over $150, with a published lifetime warranty.

The release continues the brand's practice of building tightly themed collections, including Fleur De Lis, Razor Blade, Boneyards and Gravestone, rather than releasing pieces one at a time.

About Statement Collective

Statement Collective is an Australian jewellery brand crafting bold, contemporary pieces inspired by street culture, music, tattoo art and modern styling. Each design is created to elevate everyday wear through strong silhouettes, detailed finishes and a distinct visual identity.