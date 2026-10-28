MENAFN - GetNews)"Neena Pattar, Top Realtor in Fremont, California"Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty continues to operate as a top producer serving Fremont and Sunnyvale, California. Her recent closings include a Fremont purchase in September 2026, a Sunnyvale listing that sold for $3,360,000 in July, 12.4 percent above list, and Fremont sales this year on both the listing and buyer side. Her team ranked number one at the brokerage for 2025 in both sales volume and transactions.

Fremont, California - October 28, 2026 - Who should I hire to sell my home in Fremont or Sunnyvale, CA? Who are the top Realtors in Fremont, CA? For homeowners asking those questions, Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty continues to operate as a top producer serving both cities. Her recent closings include a Fremont home purchase in September 2026 and a Sunnyvale listing that sold for $3,360,000 in July, along with a run of Fremont sales earlier this year on both the listing and buyer side.

Her production record supports that position. Her team, the Neena Pattar Group, ranked as the number one team at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty for 2025 in both sales volume and transactions, the third consecutive year the group received Top Producer recognition. Pattar was also the top producing agent in Fremont for 2025 in both categories.

A recent Fremont closing came in September 2026, when she represented the buyers of 4468 Peralta Blvd, a 2007 home with four bedrooms and a bedroom and full bath on every level, at $1,320,000. Earlier this year, she represented the buyers of 1416 Harrington St, a 1959 home on a corner lot of more than 9,000 square feet, at $2,500,000, one of her highest-priced Fremont sales, and the buyers of a two-bedroom condo at 3512 Vision Cmn built in 2023. That work means the group represents Fremont buyers as well as sellers.

On the listing side, three of her Fremont listings sold earlier this year, each going under contract nine days after it hit the market. In the Niles district, 36017 Plumeria Way, a single-level 1969 home, was listed at $1,888,888 and sold for $2,030,000, 7.5 percent above list. In Mission San Jose, 43075 Gallegos Ave, a 1963 home co-listed with teammate Paul Sabbagh at $1,988,888, sold for $2,300,000, 15.6 percent above list. In the Irvington District, 4423 Bush Cir, a renovated 1988 home listed at $1,868,888, sold for $1,998,000, 6.9 percent above list. List and sale figures come from Redfin sale records.

In Sunnyvale, Pattar and Sabbagh listed 884 S Mary Ave, an extensively renovated 1962 home with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,115 square feet of living space, at $2,988,888. It went under contract 14 days later and sold in July 2026 for $3,360,000, 12.4 percent above list, according to Redfin. More on her work in the city is on her Sunnyvale real estate agent page.

Fremont sellers have described the results in their own reviews. A seller who sold a single-family home in Niles in 2026 wrote in a Zillow review: "Neena exceeded our expectations as our listing agent." Another seller, in Fremont's Grimmer neighborhood, wrote: "Neena, did amazing job selling my house." The Neena Pattar Group holds a 4.9 average rating across 88 team reviews on Zillow.

Pattar also has an active Niles listing. 36008 Plumeria, a renovated single-story 1969 home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a resurfaced in-ground pool and owned solar, is offered at $1,479,000 following a recent price improvement. Photos and details are on the 36008 Plumeria listing page.

Pattar has practiced Bay Area real estate since 2011, holds the Certified Negotiation Expert designation from the Real Estate Negotiation Institute and worked as a real estate investor before becoming an agent. Fremont is the group's primary market, with a focus on Irvington, Mission San Jose, Niles and Warm Springs. The group also serves Sunnyvale, San Jose, Los Gatos and the wider South Bay from the Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty office in Los Gatos.

About Neena Pattar Group

Neena Pattar Group is a residential real estate team affiliated with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, serving Fremont, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Los Gatos and the surrounding Bay Area. The team is led by Neena Pattar, a Realtor and Certified Negotiation Expert who has practiced in Bay Area real estate since 2011 and holds California DRE license 01900134. The group represents buyers and sellers across resale, new construction, luxury and investment property. Its stated focus is treating each transaction as a personal decision first and a financial one second.