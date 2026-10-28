Samsung Ranks No. 5 In Interbrand's 'Best Global Brands 2026' For Seventh Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 28, 2026 – Samsung Electronics today announced that Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, ranked the company No. 5 on its annual "Best Global Brands" list for the seventh consecutive year, with a brand value of USD 105.2 billion. Samsung is the only company based in Asia to remain in the global top five each year since 2020.
Interbrand's evaluation reflected:
Record earnings, driven by focused investments in AI semiconductors
Stronger AI competitiveness in the Device eXperience (DX) Division
A customer-centric brand strategy under the "One Samsung" approach
The Device Solutions (DS) Division continued to grow by increasing the supply of high-value memory products to meet rising demand for AI. It also maintained its technological leadership with the industry's first mass production and commercial shipment of HBM4.
The DX Division is bringing greater convenience to people's daily lives through personalized AI experiences and connectivity across its products, including mobile devices, televisions, and home appliances. This year, Samsung introduced Galaxy Z Fold8, an eighth generation Galaxy foldable, featuring a new form factor and a 4:3 display aspect ratio that redefines the foldable category. The design resonated strongly with younger consumers while broadening the device's appeal across generations.
As one of the longest-standing brand consultancies, Interbrand evaluates brand value annually through a comprehensive analysis of a company's financial performance and outlook, the brand's influence on purchasing decisions, and its competitiveness. The evaluation considers strategy, empathy, differentiation, customer engagement, consistency, and trust.
Interbrand's evaluation reflected:
Record earnings, driven by focused investments in AI semiconductors
Stronger AI competitiveness in the Device eXperience (DX) Division
A customer-centric brand strategy under the "One Samsung" approach
The Device Solutions (DS) Division continued to grow by increasing the supply of high-value memory products to meet rising demand for AI. It also maintained its technological leadership with the industry's first mass production and commercial shipment of HBM4.
The DX Division is bringing greater convenience to people's daily lives through personalized AI experiences and connectivity across its products, including mobile devices, televisions, and home appliances. This year, Samsung introduced Galaxy Z Fold8, an eighth generation Galaxy foldable, featuring a new form factor and a 4:3 display aspect ratio that redefines the foldable category. The design resonated strongly with younger consumers while broadening the device's appeal across generations.
As one of the longest-standing brand consultancies, Interbrand evaluates brand value annually through a comprehensive analysis of a company's financial performance and outlook, the brand's influence on purchasing decisions, and its competitiveness. The evaluation considers strategy, empathy, differentiation, customer engagement, consistency, and trust.
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