Fnd Piers Brings Helical Pier Manufacturing And Installation Under One Roof For Commercial And New Construction Projects
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aurora, TX, October 28, 2026 - FnD Piers is expanding its vertically integrated approach to commercial foundation repair and new construction support, manufacturing, selling, and installing helical piers for projects across the United States.
Unlike models that rely on separate manufacturers, suppliers, subcontractors, and installers, FnD Piers keeps the process under one company. The helical piers manufactured in its own facility are the same products its own crews install in the field.
That structure is designed to reduce communication gaps and give property owners, contractors, and project teams a single point of accountability from manufacturing through installation.
"When the same company builds the pier, brings the rig, and installs the system, there is much less room for confusion about who is responsible for the outcome," said a representative of FnD Piers. "We manufacture what we install, and our crews know the equipment and products because they work with them every day."
FnD Piers manufactures helical piles in-house to engineered specifications, producing steel foundation components designed for commercial repair and new construction applications.
The company also operates its own rigs and sends its own crews to job sites rather than relying on unknown subcontractors. According to FnD Piers, the team hired for the project is the team that performs the work in the field.
That direct approach can be especially important on foundation projects where delays may affect property closings, construction schedules, inspections, and other trades waiting for foundation work to be completed.
FnD Piers works closely with structural engineers and inspectors throughout the process, coordinating installation requirements and documentation to help projects move efficiently toward approval.
The company supplies and installs helical piers for both foundation repair and new construction.
For foundation repair projects, FnD Piers serves commercial property owners dealing with settlement or structural concerns. For new construction, the company supports builders and project teams that need engineered pier systems installed according to project requirements.
FnD Piers also emphasizes speed, offering a next-day response commitment for qualifying projects and focusing on efficient project completion when foundation issues are delaying a property sale or construction timeline.
By combining manufacturing, equipment, field crews, and installation expertise within one operation, FnD Piers aims to give customers greater consistency from the shop floor to the job site.
"One company should own the outcome," the company representative said. "That means manufacturing the product correctly, coordinating with the engineer, installing it with the right equipment, and being accountable for the work once it is in the ground."
Based in Aurora, Texas, FnD Piers serves commercial and new construction foundation projects across the U.S. and continues to invest in the equipment, manufacturing capability, and field operations required to complete foundation work efficiently and reliably.
To learn more about FnD Piers, its helical pier systems, commercial foundation repair services, and new construction capabilities, visit the company's website or call (817) 402-7113.
Unlike models that rely on separate manufacturers, suppliers, subcontractors, and installers, FnD Piers keeps the process under one company. The helical piers manufactured in its own facility are the same products its own crews install in the field.
That structure is designed to reduce communication gaps and give property owners, contractors, and project teams a single point of accountability from manufacturing through installation.
"When the same company builds the pier, brings the rig, and installs the system, there is much less room for confusion about who is responsible for the outcome," said a representative of FnD Piers. "We manufacture what we install, and our crews know the equipment and products because they work with them every day."
FnD Piers manufactures helical piles in-house to engineered specifications, producing steel foundation components designed for commercial repair and new construction applications.
The company also operates its own rigs and sends its own crews to job sites rather than relying on unknown subcontractors. According to FnD Piers, the team hired for the project is the team that performs the work in the field.
That direct approach can be especially important on foundation projects where delays may affect property closings, construction schedules, inspections, and other trades waiting for foundation work to be completed.
FnD Piers works closely with structural engineers and inspectors throughout the process, coordinating installation requirements and documentation to help projects move efficiently toward approval.
The company supplies and installs helical piers for both foundation repair and new construction.
For foundation repair projects, FnD Piers serves commercial property owners dealing with settlement or structural concerns. For new construction, the company supports builders and project teams that need engineered pier systems installed according to project requirements.
FnD Piers also emphasizes speed, offering a next-day response commitment for qualifying projects and focusing on efficient project completion when foundation issues are delaying a property sale or construction timeline.
By combining manufacturing, equipment, field crews, and installation expertise within one operation, FnD Piers aims to give customers greater consistency from the shop floor to the job site.
"One company should own the outcome," the company representative said. "That means manufacturing the product correctly, coordinating with the engineer, installing it with the right equipment, and being accountable for the work once it is in the ground."
Based in Aurora, Texas, FnD Piers serves commercial and new construction foundation projects across the U.S. and continues to invest in the equipment, manufacturing capability, and field operations required to complete foundation work efficiently and reliably.
To learn more about FnD Piers, its helical pier systems, commercial foundation repair services, and new construction capabilities, visit the company's website or call (817) 402-7113.
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