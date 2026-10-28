Zen Diamond Strengthens Its India Presence With A New Store Launch At Pacific Mall, Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, 28th October 2026: Zen Diamond, the globally acclaimed fine jewellery brand with a presence across more than 450 stores worldwide, continues to expand its presence in India with the opening of its new store at Pacific Mall, Jaipur. Following its successful expansion across key markets including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, Zen Diamond now brings its hallmark of exquisite craftsmanship and modern design to Jaipur, further strengthening its growing retail footprint in India.
The 1,092 sq. ft. store at Pacific Mall embodies Zen Diamond's signature design language, a refined grey palette that accentuates the brilliance of each creation, enhanced by premium finishes such as fluted panels and elegant stucco textures for its mastery in crafting natural diamond jewellery of exceptional quality, Zen Diamond seamlessly fuses timeless artistry with contemporary aesthetics. This contemporary vision is also reflected in its global association with Jennifer Lopez as its Global Brand Ambassador, whose distinctive style and modern approach to luxury complement the brand's design philosophy. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, the brand appeals to discerning patrons who value exclusivity, sophistication, and modern design. Guided by the principles of affordability and trust, Zen Diamond continues to connect with today's consumers, those who seek enduring value without compromising on style.
Along with fine jewellery, Zen Diamond also offers a curated selection of luxury accessories, including perfumes, ties, watches, pens, and gold coins, making it a one-stop destination for refined gifting and personal indulgence.
Speaking about the new Jaipur store, Neil Sonawala, Managing Director, Zen Diamond, said,“India continues to be a key growth market for Zen Diamond, and the encouraging response we have received across Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Hyderabad reinforces our confidence in the opportunity ahead. With our entry into Jaipur, we are expanding our presence in a city renowned for its rich heritage of craftsmanship, jewellery and design, while witnessing a growing appetite for contemporary luxury. We are delighted to bring Zen Diamond to this vibrant market and offer customers an experience that seamlessly blends global design sensibilities, exceptional craftsmanship and the timeless allure of natural diamonds. Our new store at Pacific Mall reflects our commitment to creating a personalised and memorable experience for every customer, as we continue to build a distinctive and enduring presence across India.”
With the opening of its Jaipur store, Zen Diamond reinforces its vision of redefining fine jewellery in India by offering a seamless fusion of global design trends and enduring sophistication. The brand is also among the very few in India to offer Natural Diamond Certification, further strengthening consumer confidence in the authenticity and superior quality of its jewellery.
About Zen Diamond
Zen Diamond, a globally acclaimed name in fine diamond jewellery with a presence across more than 450 stores worldwide, is celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and innovative design language. The brand effortlessly bridges global aesthetics with contemporary Indian sensibilities, creating jewellery that reflects both sophistication and modernity.
Having entered the Indian market in 2024 with its flagship boutique in Bandra, Mumbai, Zen Diamond has since expanded its footprint with additional stores in Borivali, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Hyderabad. With a vision to establish 100 stores across India within the next five years, the brand continues to reinforce its leadership in the country's evolving fine jewellery landscape.
The 1,092 sq. ft. store at Pacific Mall embodies Zen Diamond's signature design language, a refined grey palette that accentuates the brilliance of each creation, enhanced by premium finishes such as fluted panels and elegant stucco textures for its mastery in crafting natural diamond jewellery of exceptional quality, Zen Diamond seamlessly fuses timeless artistry with contemporary aesthetics. This contemporary vision is also reflected in its global association with Jennifer Lopez as its Global Brand Ambassador, whose distinctive style and modern approach to luxury complement the brand's design philosophy. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, the brand appeals to discerning patrons who value exclusivity, sophistication, and modern design. Guided by the principles of affordability and trust, Zen Diamond continues to connect with today's consumers, those who seek enduring value without compromising on style.
Along with fine jewellery, Zen Diamond also offers a curated selection of luxury accessories, including perfumes, ties, watches, pens, and gold coins, making it a one-stop destination for refined gifting and personal indulgence.
Speaking about the new Jaipur store, Neil Sonawala, Managing Director, Zen Diamond, said,“India continues to be a key growth market for Zen Diamond, and the encouraging response we have received across Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Hyderabad reinforces our confidence in the opportunity ahead. With our entry into Jaipur, we are expanding our presence in a city renowned for its rich heritage of craftsmanship, jewellery and design, while witnessing a growing appetite for contemporary luxury. We are delighted to bring Zen Diamond to this vibrant market and offer customers an experience that seamlessly blends global design sensibilities, exceptional craftsmanship and the timeless allure of natural diamonds. Our new store at Pacific Mall reflects our commitment to creating a personalised and memorable experience for every customer, as we continue to build a distinctive and enduring presence across India.”
With the opening of its Jaipur store, Zen Diamond reinforces its vision of redefining fine jewellery in India by offering a seamless fusion of global design trends and enduring sophistication. The brand is also among the very few in India to offer Natural Diamond Certification, further strengthening consumer confidence in the authenticity and superior quality of its jewellery.
About Zen Diamond
Zen Diamond, a globally acclaimed name in fine diamond jewellery with a presence across more than 450 stores worldwide, is celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and innovative design language. The brand effortlessly bridges global aesthetics with contemporary Indian sensibilities, creating jewellery that reflects both sophistication and modernity.
Having entered the Indian market in 2024 with its flagship boutique in Bandra, Mumbai, Zen Diamond has since expanded its footprint with additional stores in Borivali, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Hyderabad. With a vision to establish 100 stores across India within the next five years, the brand continues to reinforce its leadership in the country's evolving fine jewellery landscape.
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