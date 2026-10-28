Livlively Launches Green Apple Flavoured ACV Effervescent Tablets
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th October 2026: LivLively, a science-backed gut health and microbiome wellness brand, has launched Green Apple-flavoured ACV Effervescent Tablets, combining Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), Pomegranate Extract, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 in an effervescent formulation for metabolic wellness, gut health and weight management.
The launch offers an alternative to conventional liquid ACV, whose strong taste can make it less appealing to many consumers. Featuring Green Apple flavor and an effervescent format, the tablets offer a different way to consume ACV. Each tablet can be dissolved in 250 ml of water, eliminating the need to measure liquid vinegar.
Commenting on the launch, Pranshul Agarwal, Founder, LivLively, said, "The Indian wellness market is evolving, and for us as founders, the opportunity lies in understanding how consumer expectations are changing beyond the product itself. We are focused on building a portfolio that responds to these shifts through relevant product development and a long-term commitment to the category. Our approach is to identify opportunities where consumer needs and thoughtful formulation intersect, while continuing to build LivLively's presence in the wellness space."
The launch aligns with LivLively's broader focus on gut health, microbiome wellness and everyday nutrition. The brand's product development approach center's on ingredient selection and formats informed by consumer needs and daily habits.
The Green Apple favored ACV Effervescent Tablets is available across leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through LivLively's website.
The launch offers an alternative to conventional liquid ACV, whose strong taste can make it less appealing to many consumers. Featuring Green Apple flavor and an effervescent format, the tablets offer a different way to consume ACV. Each tablet can be dissolved in 250 ml of water, eliminating the need to measure liquid vinegar.
Commenting on the launch, Pranshul Agarwal, Founder, LivLively, said, "The Indian wellness market is evolving, and for us as founders, the opportunity lies in understanding how consumer expectations are changing beyond the product itself. We are focused on building a portfolio that responds to these shifts through relevant product development and a long-term commitment to the category. Our approach is to identify opportunities where consumer needs and thoughtful formulation intersect, while continuing to build LivLively's presence in the wellness space."
The launch aligns with LivLively's broader focus on gut health, microbiome wellness and everyday nutrition. The brand's product development approach center's on ingredient selection and formats informed by consumer needs and daily habits.
The Green Apple favored ACV Effervescent Tablets is available across leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through LivLively's website.
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