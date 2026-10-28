Build Critical Skills In Information Management And Sustainability At NAFA's 2027 I&E Pre-Conference Workshops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialized Certificate Programs Deliver Real-World Strategies Fleet Professionals Can Put to Work Immediately

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, invites fleet professionals to build practical skills and gain actionable knowledge through two specialized pre-conference workshops at its 2027 Institute & Expo (I&E). Taking place Sunday, April 4, 2027, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, these programs will offer in-depth education focused on Information Management and Sustainable Fleet Management.

Designed around the real-world challenges fleet professionals face every day, the workshops go beyond theory to provide practical tools, proven approaches and actionable strategies attendees can apply directly to their operations. Through focused instruction and real-world applications, participants will build the knowledge and skills needed to make more informed decisions and drive improvements in their fleets.

"At NAFA, our focus is on delivering education that fleet professionals can put to work the moment they return to their organizations," said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. "These pre-conference programs are an extension of that commitment, providing practical knowledge and real-world strategies that help attendees solve today's challenges, make better decisions and deliver results for their fleets."

Participants can choose from two focused pre-conference certificate programs:

Information Management Certificate Program

As fleet operations become increasingly data-driven, understanding how to effectively manage and use information is essential. This workshop will equip fleet professionals with the knowledge to work more effectively with technology and IT teams, evaluate fleet systems and turn data into actionable insights. Topics include Fleet Management Information Systems, telematics, system selection and implementation, data management, reporting and analysis, and a new chapter focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

Participants will receive an Information Management Digital Guidebook and Study Guide, along with access to an online exam. A certificate will be awarded upon successful completion of the exam. The workshop will be led by Tim Coxwell, CAFM, CPFP, CEM, Fleet Management Division Director for the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Sustainable Fleet Management Certificate Program

Designed for fleet professionals looking to develop and implement effective sustainability strategies, this workshop will explore the tools and methodologies needed to build sustainable fleet programs and achieve organizational goals. Topics include sustainable fleet acquisition, driver training, fleet metrics, fuel tracking, eco-driving practices, sustainable leadership and change management.

Participants will receive a Sustainable Fleet Management Digital Guidebook and Study Guide, along with access to an online exam. A certificate will be awarded upon successful completion of the exam. The course is worth four Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) Recertification Points and will be led by Rick Sapienza, Dean of Transportation Technologies/Director of the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence at Wake Technical Community College.

Participants who successfully pass their respective exams by April 7, 2028, will receive a professional certificate in that fleet discipline.

NAFA's 2027 Institute & Expo will take place April 5-7 in Pittsburgh, bringing together thousands of fleet professionals from corporate, government, public safety, utility, education and other fleet sectors. Under the theme "Bridging Progress with Possibilities," I&E 2027 will feature more than 60 educational sessions focused on the practical challenges and opportunities facing today's fleet professionals. From real-world case studies to actionable strategies and expert insights, the event is designed to equip attendees with knowledge and tools they can immediately apply to improve fleet operations.

Early bird registration is available through January 15, 2027. Attendees can register for pre-conference workshops as part of the I&E registration process.

For more information about the pre-conference programs and to register, visit NAFA's 2027 I&E Pre-Conference Events pag.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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