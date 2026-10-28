Visitmercercountypa Highlights Edgar Allan Poe And White Christmas Productions At ACTS Performing Arts Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fall and holiday performances in downtown Sharon offer visitors live theater, seasonal entertainment, and opportunities to explore Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

Sharon, PA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitMercerCountyPA highlights two upcoming seasonal theater productions at ACTS Performing Arts Center in downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy live performances during the fall and holiday seasons. The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show, scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 8, 2026, and Irving Berlin's White Christmas, running Dec. 4-13, 2026, bring two distinct theatrical experiences to Mercer County, offering Halloween-inspired storytelling followed by a traditional holiday musical.

The productions add to the region's seasonal entertainment calendar and give visitors a chance to add live theater to a day trip, weekend getaway, or holiday outing in western Pennsylvania. Located at 40 S. Irvine Ave. in Sharon, ACTS Performing Arts Center offers performances in a historic former church building adapted into a community performing arts venue.



Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show Offers a Haunting Halloween Theater Experience

For audiences looking for something beyond traditional Halloween attractions, The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show brings the dark imagination of one of America's most recognizable literary figures to the stage.

The production presents Edgar Allan Poe as the host of a supernatural radio program broadcasting from the afterlife. Through mysterious voices, wandering spirits, and haunting encounters, the performance explores the atmosphere and storytelling traditions associated with Poe's literary works.

Presented in ACTS Performing Arts Center's 40 Below performance space, the production offers an intimate theatrical setting that complements the eerie subject matter. The smaller venue lets audiences experience gothic storytelling in a setting different from a conventional large-stage production.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees Nov. 1 and 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

With performances beginning Halloween weekend, the production provides an option for visitors searching for Halloween events in Mercer County, fall entertainment in Sharon, or seasonal activities in western Pennsylvania.



Irving Berlin's White Christmas Brings a Classic Holiday Musical to Downtown Sharon

After Halloween, ACTS Performing Arts Center will transition to holiday entertainment with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a stage musical based on the classic holiday film.

The musical follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who return home from military service and become a successful song-and-dance team. Their story unfolds when they meet two performing sisters and travel to a Vermont inn operated by their former Army commander.

Combining music, dance, romance, and holiday traditions, White Christmas offers a familiar seasonal story that appeals to theatergoers looking to celebrate the Christmas season through live entertainment.

The production also gives families and groups a chance to start or continue holiday traditions centered on attending a theatrical performance together. For visitors planning Christmas activities in Mercer County, the musical can serve as part of a larger seasonal outing that includes dining, shopping, and exploring downtown Sharon.

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees Dec. 6 and 13 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students.



ACTS Performing Arts Center Contributes to Mercer County's Cultural Tourism

ACTS Performing Arts Center is housed in the former Sacred Heart Church building in downtown Sharon. The organization purchased the property in 2021 and adapted the building to accommodate theatrical productions, concerts, and other live performances.

The venue includes a main theater for larger productions and the 40 Below performance space, located in the building's former fellowship hall.

Together, these spaces allow ACTS to present a range of theatrical experiences, from intimate storytelling performances to full-scale musicals.

The theater is part of Mercer County's broader arts and entertainment offerings, providing visitors with another reason to explore Sharon and the surrounding Shenango Valley.

"Live theater gives people another reason to discover Mercer County and spend time in our downtown communities," said Carmen Aiello, President/CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA. "From the haunting storytelling of Edgar Allan Poe to the familiar music and traditions of White Christmas, these performances offer two very different ways to enjoy the season. We encourage visitors to make an evening or weekend of it and explore what Sharon and the surrounding area have to offer."



Seasonal Performances Encourage Visitors to Explore Downtown Sharon

For travelers considering a fall getaway or holiday visit to western Pennsylvania, live entertainment can be incorporated into a broader itinerary that includes local restaurants, shops, and other attractions.

Downtown Sharon offers a setting where visitors can pair an evening theater performance with dining and other community activities. Afternoon performances also give visitors planning a day trip to Mercer County flexibility.

The contrast between the two productions highlights the variety of experiences available at ACTS Performing Arts Center. The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show offers a literary and atmospheric Halloween experience, while Irving Berlin's White Christmas provides a musical celebration of the holiday season.

"These productions demonstrate the variety of experiences visitors can find in Mercer County throughout the year," Aiello said. "A Halloween performance or a holiday musical can become part of a larger visit that includes exploring downtown Sharon, enjoying local restaurants and discovering other attractions in the Shenango Valley."

VisitMercerCountyPA encourages residents and travelers to consider local performing arts events when planning seasonal activities and to explore the businesses and attractions that contribute to Mercer County's visitor experience.



Plan Your Visit to ACTS Performing Arts Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania

Both productions will be presented at ACTS Performing Arts Center, located at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

For tickets, performance schedules, and additional information about The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show and Irving Berlin's White Christmas, visit

724-815-4388.

Visitors planning a trip to Sharon or other Mercer County communities can explore additional attractions, restaurants, shopping, accommodations, and seasonal events at .

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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ACTS Performing Arts Center Presents The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show in Sharon, PA Irving Berlin's White Christmas Comes to ACTS Performing Arts Center in Sharon, PA

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...