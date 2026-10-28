Toll Brothers Announces New Regency 55+ Community Coming Soon To Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regency at Lake Hills offers lakefront living with resort-style amenities in Lake County

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Orlando-area community, Regency at Lake Hills, is coming soon to Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. This luxury 55+ active-adult community will feature thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional resort-style amenities, all set against the serene backdrop of Lake County's rolling hills and natural beauty. Homes at Regency at Lake Hills will be priced from the mid-$400,000s, with sales anticipated to begin in summer 2027.

Regency at Lake Hills will offer three collections of home designs ranging from 1,600 to 3,300+ square feet with open-concept floor plans, distinctive architecture, and opportunities for personalization. Designed as a golf cart-friendly community with a low-maintenance lifestyle, Regency at Lake Hills will provide residents with direct access to Lake Harris and year-round outdoor activities, as well as proximity to world-class golf just across the street at Mission Resort + Club.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Regency at Lake Hills will enjoy an unparalleled array of resort-style amenities, including an elegantly appointed clubhouse with lake views, a resort-style pool, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, walking and biking trails, a dog park, and a golf simulator room. Additional features include a sauna, hot tub, yoga room, event lawn, and boat dock with access to the renowned Harris Chain of Lakes. A dedicated Lifestyle Director will curate a robust calendar of social events and programs, fostering a strong sense of community and connection.

"We are thrilled to introduce Regency at Lake Hills, a premier active-adult community that offers an exceptional blend of luxury, recreation, and natural beauty," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. "With its thoughtfully designed homes, resort-style amenities, and picturesque lakefront setting, Regency at Lake Hills is the perfect place to call home."

Situated in Lake County, the community is ideally located near everyday conveniences, including a new Publix grocery store planned next to the community, and respected medical centers. Regency at Lake Hills also provides proximity to Orlando International Airport, world-class golf courses, and the region's renowned theme parks.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Regency at Lake Hills, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)