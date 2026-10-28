MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Element Moving & Storage Named Best Moving Company in Best of McKinney 2026, Its Second Win in a Row

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALLAS, TX, 29/10/2026: Element Moving & Storage, a Dallas moving company founded in 2010, has been named Best Moving Company in the McKinney Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Best of McKinney Awards. The Chamber revealed the winners on October 20 at its Best of McKinney Awards Luncheon and published the full 2026 winners list on October 22. Element also won the category in 2025, which makes this its second win in a row.The community decides the Best of McKinney Awards. Residents voted on a public ballot from September 1 to October 1, with one ballot per person. The three businesses with the most votes in each category became finalists, and the Chamber named the winners at the luncheon. This year, more than 25,000 votes were cast across all categories. The Chamber's rules say the awards are not pay-to-play, and no business is asked to buy anything to receive one.Element Moving & Storage is based in Dallas. Its crews handle moves in McKinney and in nearby Allen, Plano, Frisco, Celina and Princeton, from moves across town to long-distance moves out of state:Local moves within McKinney and between nearby citiesLong-distance and international movingPacking and unpackingShort- and long-term storagePiano, fine art, and antique moving, with specialty crating for pieces that need itElement thanks the McKinney residents who took the time to vote, and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce for running the awards.Element Moving & Storage operates under USDOT 2038052, MC 715198 and TXDMV 006519926c. McKinney households planning a move can request a free quote at elementmoving.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is a Dallas moving and storage company founded in 2010 by Elle Nesher and Lee Haviv. The company provides local, long-distance, and international moving, packing and unpacking, storage, vehicle transport, trade show moving, specialty crating, furniture delivery and receiving, and fine art, antique, and piano moving throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Its headquarters is at 12011 Denton Dr, Dallas, TX 75234, and its Preston Center location is at 5956 Sherry Ln, Suite 2043, Dallas, TX 75225.

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Element Moving & Storage Named Best Moving Company in Best of McKinney 2026, Its Second Win in a Row News Provided By Rotate Digital October 28, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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