Holiday Depression Or Seasonal Depression? Colorado Psychiatrists Share Warning Signs And Free 2026 Survival Kit

Young woman sitting alone and looking distressed during a festive holiday gathering, hand on cheek, wearing a cream knit sweater, with a Christmas tree, string lights, candles, and celebrating people blurred in the background - AXIS Integrated Mental Heal

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Axis Integrated Mental Health releases a free 34-page Holiday Wellness Survival Kit with practical strategies for managing holiday anxiety & seasonal depression

- Dr. Kartiki Churi, MD

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays are supposed to be the happiest time of the year. But for many Americans, November and December bring exhaustion, loneliness, anxiety, grief, and depression instead.

To help Coloradans navigate the season, Axis Integrated Mental Health, a Colorado psychiatric practice specializing in depression and treatment-resistant depression, has released its free Holiday Wellness Survival Kit 2026.

The 34-page guide provides practical strategies for managing holiday depression, seasonal mood changes, family stress, grief, and the pressure to create a picture-perfect holiday.

According to the American Psychiatric Association's 2025 Healthy Minds Poll, 41% of U.S. adults anticipated more holiday stress than the previous year, compared with 28% in 2024. Nearly half (48%) worried about grief or missing someone, while approximately one-third worried about difficult family dynamics or loneliness.

What's the Difference Between Holiday Depression and Seasonal Depression?

Although often used interchangeably, holiday depression and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) are not necessarily the same thing.

Holiday depression is an informal term describing sadness, loneliness, anxiety, or emotional exhaustion associated with the holiday season. Financial pressures, grief, family conflict, and unrealistic expectations can contribute. For some people, these feelings are temporary. For others, they may signal a depressive disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression characterized by a recurring seasonal pattern, typically beginning in fall or winter and improving during spring or summer. Reduced daylight can affect biological processes involved in mood and sleep.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, winter-pattern SAD symptoms may include persistent sadness, low energy, oversleeping, increased appetite, carbohydrate cravings, and social withdrawal. Both deserve attention when symptoms interfere with daily life.

Five Ways to Manage Holiday Depression and Anxiety

Axis recommends starting with small, realistic changes instead of trying to create the perfect holiday.

1. Give yourself permission to celebrate differently. Holiday stress often comes from the gap between what we expect and what actually happens. Simplify traditions, decline invitations, and set boundaries without guilt.

2. Get outside during daylight hours. Shorter winter days can affect mood and sleep. Spending time outdoors, staying physically active, and maintaining consistent sleep routines may help support mental well-being.

3. Stop comparing your holidays to everyone else's. Picture-perfect family photos, elaborate decorations, and expensive gifts rarely show the stress happening behind the scenes.

4. Make room for grief. The holidays can amplify the absence of someone you love. Remembering them through a meaningful ritual, changing traditions, or acknowledging your sadness can help make the season more manageable.

5. Recognize when self-care isn't enough. Persistent depression, emotional numbness, or difficulty functioning may require professional support. Therapy, medication, and other evidence-based treatments can help.

When Are the Holiday Blues a Sign of Depression?

Feeling overwhelmed during the holidays doesn't automatically mean someone has clinical depression. However, certain symptoms suggest it's time to seek professional help:

.Persistent sadness, hopelessness, or emptiness lasting two weeks or longer

.Loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities

.Significant changes in sleep, appetite, or energy

.Difficulty concentrating or managing daily responsibilities

.Withdrawing from friends and family

.Feeling emotionally numb or disconnected

.Thoughts of death or suicide

Severe symptoms, particularly suicidal thoughts, warrant immediate attention rather than waiting two weeks.

What If Depression Doesn't Go Away After the Holidays?

For some people, holiday stress fades in January. For others, depression persists long after the decorations come down. For individuals whose depression hasn't improved adequately with antidepressants, Axis offers additional evidence-based treatment options alongside psychiatry and psychotherapy:

.Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS): An FDA-cleared, noninvasive treatment using magnetic stimulation to target brain networks involved in depression.

.Spravato (esketamine): An FDA-approved nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression, administered under medical supervision in a certified clinic.

These treatments are not intended for ordinary holiday stress. A psychiatric evaluation helps determine which options are appropriate.

"For people who've tried medication after medication and still dread the holidays, there are options beyond meds, not instead of them," said said Dr. Kartiki Churi, MD and Chief Medical Officer at Axis Integrated Mental Health. "A kit can help with holiday stress. It can't treat depression. If the low mood started long before the holidays, that's our cue."

What's Inside the Free Holiday Wellness Survival Kit? The 34-page guide includes:

.Understanding winter mood changes: How daylight, disrupted routines, spending, and sleep affect mental health.

.Holiday stress and women: Emotional labor, caregiving, hormonal changes, and exhaustion.

.Emotional blunting: Recognizing emotional numbness and discussing it with a provider.

.Holiday social anxiety: Eight conversation starters for uncomfortable gatherings.

.10 rage-inducing holiday triggers: Realistic ways to reframe holiday frustrations.

.Self-care essentials: Sleep, nutrition, outdoor activities, and a 10-minute workout.

.Grief support: A fact sheet and worksheet for missing loved ones.

.Creative activities: Eight journal prompts and 11 mindful coloring pages.

.Colorado activities: Boulder-area hikes and local holiday markets.

The guide is free for individuals, families, caregivers, therapists, primary care providers, and school counselors.

Where Can Coloradans Find Help for Holiday Depression?

Axis Integrated Mental Health offers psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, Deep TMS, and Spravato at locations serving Aurora, Boulder County, Westminster, and the Denver Tech Center, with telehealth available statewide. Axis aims to schedule new patients within seven days, depending on availability.

.Download the free guide: Holiday Wellness Survival Kit 2026

.Get mental health support: Call or text 720-400-7025 or book online.

.n crisis: Call or text 988. For immediate danger, call 911.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Founded in 2019, Axis Integrated Mental Health is a locally owned Colorado psychiatric practice providing integrated psychiatry, therapy, and advanced depression treatments under one roof. Axis has received recognition from ColoradoBiz, Best of Mile High, Boulder County Gold, and Denver Business Journal for its clinical services, growth, and community impact. Learn more at axismh.

Liesl Perez

Axis Integrated Mental Health

+14152037179 ext.

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