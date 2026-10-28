Dan Regard, CEO Of IDS Incorporated, Joins Releaf Financial's Board Of Directors

Dan Regard, CEO of Intelligent Discovery Solutions joins Board of ReLeaf Financial Inc.

Christopher Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial

Regard brings more than a decade of collaboration with ReLeaf CEO Chris Surdak in compliance, eDiscovery, and information governance.

- Dan Regard, ReLeaf Financial Board MemberLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReLeaf Financial, the company behind the patented Proof of Intent protocol, today announced that Dan Regard, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Discovery Solutions, Inc. (iDS), has joined its board of directors.Dan Regard and ReLeaf founder and CEO Christopher Surdak have worked together for more than a decade in the compliance, eDiscovery, and information-governance fields. That shared history informed the decision to add Regard to the board as ReLeaf scales Proof of Intent for enterprise and regulated environments.“Dan and I have spent years on the same side of the table solving the hard problems of evidence, control, and accountability,” said Surdak.“Proof of Intent exists to create a record that a person meant a specific act before it happened. Having Dan on the board gives us someone who has lived the downstream consequences when that record is missing. His perspective will keep us focused on the practical requirements of the organizations that need this most.”“I have watched Chris move from diagnosing governance failures to building the control that prevents them,” said Regard.“Proof of Intent addresses a gap that compliance and eDiscovery teams have felt for years: the difference between knowing who logged in and knowing whether that person authorized the act. I am joining the board because the problem is real, the solution is real, and the timing is right to put the capability in front of the institutions that will have to defend these decisions later.”Regard's appointment expands the board's experience in regulated workflows, electronic evidence, and enterprise governance as ReLeaf continues commercial deployments and prepares for broader institutional adoption.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial builds software that records Proof of Intent-an explicit human authorization bound to a specific digital action-so organizations can govern software and AI agents with an audit trail. Proof of Intent is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,505,416. The company is headquartered in the United States. Learn more at releaf-financial.About Intelligent Discovery Solutions, Inc.IDS is an international leader in the provision of professional services and expert witness testimony in the areas of electronic discovery, compliance, and information governance. Dan Regard is its Chief Executive Officer.

Chris Surdak

ReLeaf Financial Incorporated

+1 714-398-4874

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Dan Regard, CEO of IDS Incorporated, Joins ReLeaf Financial's Board of Directors News Provided By ReLeaf Financial Incorporated October 28, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



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