Veteran Film Exec Greg Maurice & Pastor Stephon Chaney Launch ARK CLB For Multicultural Faith & Family Entertainment

L to R: Greg Maurice & Stephon Chaney

ARK CLB

New media company will acquire, finance, produce & distribute films & television while building a pipeline of faith-forward stories from multicultural creators

- Greg MauriceATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran film acquisition and distribution executive Greg Maurice and entrepreneur and ministry leader Stephon Chaney have launched ARK CLB, a new media investment, acquisition, production and distribution company focused on building a premium slate of multicultural faith, family and inspirational entertainment.The company enters the market as the world's appetite for faith and values-driven programming continues to accelerate, but with a specific thesis: some of the industry's most culturally influential audiences remain underserved by premium faith-centered storytelling that authentically reflects their experiences.ARK CLB intends to help close that gap.Rather than operating solely as a production company, ARK CLB is being built across the content lifecycle identifying and acquiring existing films, developing and financing original projects, packaging talent, and creating distribution pathways connecting filmmakers with major streaming and television platforms.The company is led by Maurice, a 15-year entertainment veteran who has acquired and distributed more than 550 films and generated more than $150 million in cumulative licensing revenue across platforms including Netflix, HBO/Max, Hulu, BET, Starz, Lifetime, Amazon and others.Throughout his career, Maurice has held positions across companies including Fox, eOne, 1091 and Screen Media, developing a remarkable reputation for identifying independent filmmakers and culturally specific stories capable of reaching mainstream audiences. At eOne, he helped launch the company's Black film vertical, and his subsequent acquisition and distribution work has centered heavily on connecting independent filmmakers with major buyers.For Maurice, ARK CLB is also the culmination of a journey that began long before Hollywood.Born in Haiti and immigrating to the United States as a teenager, Maurice built his career without an inherited pathway into the entertainment business. That experience, learning to navigate a new country, culture and industry while building relationships from the ground up, has shaped ARK CLB's emphasis on access, trust and creating infrastructure around filmmakers who have historically had fewer pathways into Hollywood."I've spent much of my career sitting between filmmakers and studios, and I've seen extraordinary stories struggle not because the audience wasn't there, but because the infrastructure and advocacy weren't," Maurice said. "ARK is about changing that. We want to combine commercial discipline with purpose, finding stories that can perform in the marketplace while giving audiences something meaningful to carry with them after the credits."Chaney brings a complementary background spanning enterprise business, strategic partnerships and ministry. Prior to ARK CLB, he built his career with companies including Salesforce, BetterUp and Thrive Global before transitioning into full-time ministry, where he founded and now pastors Activate Church in Alpharetta, Georgia.That combination sits at the center of ARK CLB's strategy: Maurice brings decades of content acquisition, filmmaker relationships and buyer access, while Chaney brings enterprise growth experience, strategic partnerships and an understanding of the faith audience from within the community itself.“In today's information age, families in the faith community are increasingly intentional about what they allow into their homes. Finding entertainment that is both compelling and appropriate for the entire family has become more difficult than ever. But people shouldn't have to choose between exceptional storytelling and values they can trust. At ARK CLB, we're committed to filling that void by offering premium entertainment that is inspiring, culturally relevant, and appropriate for the entire family”Rather than limiting itself to traditional faith-based films, ARK CLB will focus on stories rooted in redemption, resilience, family, forgiveness, purpose and hope stories designed to connect with audiences grounded in Kingdom values.The company will operate across acquisitions, financing, production, packaging and worldwide distribution, partnering with filmmakers at every stage of the content lifecycle while building relationships across theatrical, broadcast, streaming, AVOD, SVOD and FAST platforms.In addition to original productions, the company is actively acquiring completed films and television projects while expanding relationships with filmmakers seeking strategic distribution and financing partners.Maurice believes the company's greatest competitive advantage will not simply be its industry experience, but the reputation it builds with creators."The most valuable asset I've built isn't a catalog of films or licensing deals, it's trust. Trust from filmmakers who believed I'd fight for their stories. Trust from buyers who knew I'd bring them quality content. ARK CLB exists to protect that trust every day. Integrity isn't just good ethics, it's good business, and it's the foundation for every relationship we build."About ARK CLBFounded by veteran film executive Greg Maurice and pastor and entrepreneur Stephon Chaney, ARK CLB is a media investment, development, acquisition, and distribution company dedicated to advancing premium multicultural entertainment rooted in faith, family, and redemption. Bridging Hollywood expertise with purpose-driven storytelling, ARK CLB champions culturally authentic content that inspires audiences, strengthens communities, and amplifies historically underserved voices. Through strategic financing, creative partnerships, and global distribution opportunities, the company empowers filmmakers to bring compelling stories to market while building sustainable opportunities for creators and investors. With a mission to redefine values-driven entertainment, ARK CLB is committed to delivering exceptional storytelling that celebrates culture, reflects shared values, and resonates across generations.For more information, visit .

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

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Veteran Film Exec Greg Maurice & Pastor Stephon Chaney Launch ARK CLB for Multicultural Faith & Family Entertainment News Provided By Synergy PR October 28, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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