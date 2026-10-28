Birmingham Moving Company Now Serves 16 Communities Across The Birmingham Metro

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The family-owned, licensed and insured mover handles local and long-distance moves, packing, and white glove service across Jefferson and Shelby counties.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birmingham Moving Company, a family-owned, licensed and insured moving company founded in 2026 and owned by Tim and Kellianne Barkley, now provides residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services to 16 communities across Jefferson and Shelby counties in Alabama.The service area stretches across the Birmingham metro, from Trussville and Leeds in the east to Alabaster and Helena in the south. Households and businesses in these communities can book the company's full-time moving crews:Over the Mountain: Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Cahaba HeightsSouth Metro and Shelby County: Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster, Helena, Chelsea, Greystone, Inverness, and Indian Springs VillageEast and North Metro: Trussville, Leeds, Irondale, and FultondaleEvery move is handled by trained, full-time movers rather than day labor, so the crew that plans a job is the same crew that completes it. Because the team lives and works in the Birmingham metro, crews plan around local details such as parking rules in Homewood, HOA requirements in Greystone, and elevator reservations in downtown high-rises.“Every neighborhood in this metro moves a little differently. Our crews know those details, and every family gets the same trained movers and the same written price,” said Tim Barkley, co-owner of Birmingham Moving Company.The company offers seven services in every community it serves: residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, apartment moving, packing services, white glove service for pianos, antiques, and fine art, and interior design logistics for designers and home stagers.Each customer receives a written, itemized estimate before moving day, so the price is clear up front and there are no hidden fees. Belongings are padded, wrapped, and inventoried before they leave the home, and every shipment is covered from the moment loading begins.Residents and businesses in any of the 16 communities can request a free, no-obligation quote by calling (205) 419-1605 or visiting birminghammovingcompany. A full list of communities is available on the company's areas we serve page.About Birmingham Moving CompanyBirmingham Moving Company is a family-owned moving company founded in 2026 and owned by Tim and Kellianne Barkley. The company was created to bring a higher standard of moving to Birmingham, Alabama and the surrounding metro. It provides local and long-distance moving, packing, white glove service, and interior design logistics across Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Tim Barkley & Kellianne Barkley

Birmingham Moving Co.

+1 205-419-1605

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Birmingham Moving Company Now Serves 16 Communities Across the Birmingham Metro News Provided By Rotate Digital October 28, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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