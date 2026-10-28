Boeing Stock Hits Fresh 18-Month Low After Slew Of Price Target Cuts Bofa Says Turnaround Story Is 'Still Intact'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $210 from $250 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

According to Koyfin data, 25 out of 28 analysts covering the stock rate either 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'. Boeing forecasts global air cargo traffic will double by 2045, with operators expected to need 2,930 new and converted freighters to support growth and replace retiring aircraft, according to its 2026 World Air Cargo Forecast. Boeing Co. (BA) shares drew investor attention on Wednesday after multiple analysts lowered their price targets following the company's third-quarter results and updated free cash flow outlook. According to The Fly, BofA lowered its price target on Boeing to $235 from $270 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm said Boeing's updated free cash flow outlook of about $3 billion in FY27 and $6 billion in FY28 falls short of Street expectations by“wide margins,” but its turnaround story is“still intact.” BA shares traded marginally lower at the time of writing, and hit an 18-month low. According to Koyfin data, 25 out of 28 analysts covering the stock rate either 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Analyst Old PT New PT BofA $270 $235 TD Cowen $240 $210 Susquehanna $285 $250 Baird $300 $230 JPMorgan $290 $240 Barclays $300 $250 UBS $275 $240 Wells Fargo $250 $210 Morgan Stanley $225 $195 Jefferies $265 $230

Source: The Fly

Analysts Lower Price Targets As Free Cash Flow Recovery Slows

According to The Fly, JPMorgan lowered its price target on Boeing to $240 from $290 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. Analyst Seth Seifman said the company's free cash flow projections for FY27 through FY29 are meaningfully below consensus expectations, while the revised targets appear more achievable.

UBS lowered its price target to $240 from $275 and maintained a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm said Boeing's path to normalized free cash flow is taking longer than expected, despite progress in production and certification.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $210 from $250 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, according to The Fly. Analyst David Strauss viewed Boeing's long-term free cash flow forecast as conservative but said the stock may struggle to rebound before improvements in 737 MAX first flights and/or 777X certification.

Boeing Forecasts Air Cargo Traffic To Double By 2045

Separately, Boeing published its 2026 World Air Cargo Forecast on Wednesday, projecting that global air cargo traffic will double over the next 20 years. The company expects the worldwide freighter fleet to grow 67%, from 2,395 aircraft in 2025 to 4,010 by 2045.

Boeing estimates operators will need 2,930 new and converted freighters over the period to accommodate traffic growth and replace retiring aircraft. About 55% of these deliveries are expected to add capacity, while the remaining 45% will replace older freighters. Two-thirds of deliveries are projected to be converted passenger aircraft, with the rest being newly manufactured freighters.

“Air cargo's adaptability and speed are strategic advantages enabling reliable transport, dynamic rerouting and critical support for evolving supply chains,” said Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president of Commercial Marketing. He added,“As global trade patterns change and demand for time-sensitive, high-value goods grows, dedicated freighters will remain essential to global commerce.”

How Retail Views BA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BA remained in the 'bullish' territory. The stock recorded 'Extremely High' message volumes over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to trade in the green.

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BA shares have dropped over 27% year-to-date.Also read:GMAB Stock Hits All-Time High After Genmab's Cancer Drug Trial Meets Primary Goals - Here's What Investors Need To Know

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