4 Ways To Make Room For Better Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bathroom door that bumps into the vanity. A closet interior that's awkward to reach. A home office that needs a little separation from family activity. Oftentimes, making your home better suited for your needs starts with rethinking how the doors open.

Sliding, folding and pocket doors offer practical ways to improve everyday spaces without adding square footage. Whether you're remodeling or building a new home, understanding the options can help you choose doors – and the installation hardware behind them – that make rooms more comfortable and convenient.

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Consider these four ways to put your doors to work from the experts at Johnson Hardware, who make easy-to-install hardware systems in the U.S.:

Free Up Floor Space with Pocket Doors

In bathrooms, kitchen pantries and laundry rooms, a swinging door can compete with storage, taking up to 14 square feet of floor space and interrupting traffic flow. Pocket doors slide into the wall, freeing the area a hinged door needs to swing open.

Made for single pocket doors in compact rooms or two converging doors for larger openings between adjoining spaces, pocket door hardware with its soft-close feature helps doors glide gently into the open and closed positions, reducing slamming. Discuss pocket doors early in your project so your building professional can plan for the space needed inside the wall.

Keep Essentials Handy with Bypass and Multi-Pass Doors

A frequently used mudroom, hallway or bedroom closet can look more organized with sliding bypass or multi-pass doors. The panels travel on separate tracks and slide past one another, letting you reach different sections without doors swinging into the room.

Options like Johnson's bypass and multi-pass hardware systems help keep walkways clear while concealing storage or everyday clutter. Ask your designer or remodeler about panel arrangements and soft-close options that suit the opening based on how you'll use the space.

Add Flexibility with Wall-Mount Sliding Doors

If you want the space-saving benefits of a sliding door but a pocket door isn't practical, wall-mount doors travel along a track outside the wall. With easy-to-install hardware systems, making the switch from a swinging door can be a quick, practical room upgrade.

Often called barn doors, they can complement many decorating styles, from traditional painted wood to contemporary glass designs. Wall-mount sliding doors work well in home offices, bedrooms, laundry rooms and pantries, where soft-close and soft-open hardware can help reduce noise. Plan for clear wall space beside the opening so the door has room to slide.

Open Up Storage with Full-Access Bifold Doors

A closet can hold more than clothes. It might become a craft station, compact workspace or convenient place for laundry supplies.

Bifold doors use hinged panels that fold together as they open. Unique 1601 Full-Access Bifold Door Hardware goes a step further, allowing panels to fold flat against adjacent walls for full access across the opening. That makes it easier to reach shelves, organize supplies and use the space inside.

Thoughtful door hardware choices can make everyday routines easier, from reaching pantry shelves to creating a quiet place to work. As you plan your project, ask your designer, architect, remodeler or building contractor how pocket, sliding and folding door hardware systems can help make better use of your space.

For more ideas, visit johnsonhardware.com.

About Johnson Hardware

Since 1958, Johnson Hardware has been producing high-quality sliding, folding and pocket door hardware that is made in the USA for residential and light commercial applications. For generations, the company has combined precision engineering with a commitment to protecting the health and safety of its employees, surrounding communities and ecosystems. It uses natural resources including raw materials, energy and water as efficiently as possible. Follow the company on Instagram, X, Pinterest and Facebook.

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