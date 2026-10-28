Deadline Alert: Tigo Energy, Inc. Investors Have Until November 23, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Tigo Energy, Inc. securities between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYGO ) have until November 23, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo Energy, Inc. securities between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Tigo Energy, Inc. case, Shim v. Tigo Energy et al., was filed on September 24, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 26-cv-10888).

Investors who suffered losses on Tigo Energy, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Tigo Energy, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 23, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Tigo Energy, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 23, 2026

Class period: February 24, 2026 to August 4, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 24, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

What happened?

On August 4, 2026, Tigo announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including that the Company was cutting income projections for 2026 by approximately 20.8% at the midpoint, citing major delays in the execution of the partnership with EG4 Electronics. The Company further revealed that it did not expect to see volume shipments pursuant to the agreement ramp up until the fourth quarter of 2026.

On this news, Tigo stock fell $0.75 per share or 36.76%, to close at $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Tigo Energy, Inc. complaint allege?

The Tigo Energy, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Tigo Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tigo's revenue projections were based on the launch of its EG4 partnership and attendant revenue; (2) however, the EG4 partnership would not provide material revenue until Q4 2026 at the earliest; (3) therefore, there was no basis for the projections; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Tigo Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo Energy, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Tigo Energy, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Tigo's revenue projections were based on the launch of its EG4 partnership and attendant revenue. The November 23, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Tigo Energy, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Tigo Energy, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 23, 2026. To learn more, visit the Tigo Energy, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Tigo Energy, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Tigo Energy, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo Energy, Inc. securities between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Tigo Energy, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Tigo Energy, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Tigo Energy, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by November 23, 2026.

What if I miss the Tigo Energy, Inc. deadline? After November 23, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Tigo Energy, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Tigo Energy, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Tigo Energy, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Tigo Energy, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Tigo Energy, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Tigo Energy, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Shim v. Tigo Energy et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

press release

Tigo Energy, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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