North Carolina Children Need Permanent Families And Support That Lasts Beyond Adoption Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHS highlights adoption outcomes, expanded services, and ways families can make a difference during National Adoption Month

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 11,500 children are in foster care across North Carolina, and for those who cannot safely return home, finding a permanent family can change the course of their lives. This National Adoption Month, Children's Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is encouraging more North Carolinians to consider fostering and adoption while emphasizing an equally important part of permanency: ensuring families have the preparation, resources, and ongoing support they need to thrive.

While reunification remains the goal for many children in foster care, others need a permanent family when returning home is not possible. Both paths depend on families willing to step forward and a network of support to help them navigate the responsibilities and challenges that come with caring for a child.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow up surrounded by the stability, connection and belonging of family,” said Brian Maness, President and CEO of CHS.“But making that possible takes people who are willing to say yes to a child. It is a meaningful commitment, and families need to know we will be there for them. Our work does not end when a child joins a family. In many ways, that is where some of our most important work begins.”

Since 1902, CHS has helped facilitate more than 17,500 adoptions across North Carolina. In fiscal year 2026, CHS helped 140 children and youth find a permanent family through adoption. Beyond permanency finalization, CHS also supported 202 clients through its Post Adoption Services program, providing guidance and resources for adoptees, adoptive families, and birth parents.

Expanding Support Beyond Adoption

Adoption is a lifelong experience, and the needs of children and families can change over time. Questions about identity, family relationships, grief, and trauma may emerge years after an adoption is finalized, creating new opportunities for guidance and support.

CHS strengthened its post-adoption services in January 2026 when Adoption Support Alliance (ASA), a Charlotte-based nonprofit specializing in services for adopted children and families, became part of the organization. The integration added specialized clinical services while preserving continuity of care for families already receiving services. These clinicians continue providing adoption-competent counseling and therapeutic services in the greater Charlotte area, complementing CHS's existing statewide adoption and post-adoption programs.

“Adoption does not end when the paperwork is finalized, and neither should the support available to families,” said Rebecca Starnes, Chief Program Officer at CHS.“As children grow, their understanding of their adoption and their needs may change. Bringing specialized clinical expertise together with our existing services allows us to better respond to those needs and help families navigate challenges at different stages of life.”

For North Carolinians considering foster care or adoption, CHS provides guidance throughout the process, including information sessions, training, licensing support, and resources to help families understand their options.

As National Adoption Month is recognized throughout November, CHS encourages individuals and families to learn more about fostering and adoption, hear firsthand experiences from foster and adoptive families through CHS's website and In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered podcas, and consider the role they can play in helping children find safety, stability, and permanent connections.

To learn more about foster care and adoption or register for an upcoming information session, visit ..

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About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society of North Carolina offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 125 years, CHS has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. CHS believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit .

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Brian Maness, President and CEO Rebecca Starnes, Chief Program Officer

CONTACT: Molly Hayden Gold, Communications & PR Strategist Children's Home Society of North Carolina 1.800.632.1400...