Parks For Pollinators Bioblitz Campaign Continues To Advance Pollinator Protection Across All 50 States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serving as essential components of environmental resiliency nationwide, local parks empower communities to support pollinators

Ashburn, VA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), in partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, is proud to announce the eighth annual Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz. This event celebrates pollinators and raises awareness and community involvement across the country to mitigate the pollinator crisis.

At a Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, participants are encouraged to capture photographs of the plants, insects and animals present in parks and submit them using the iNaturalist platform, an app that identifies and records the observations. This helps park agencies better understand, manage and plan for the multitude of different species and habitats in their local parks. To see the projects and communities taking place this year, visit the Parks for Pollinators 2026 iNaturalist page

In 2025, more than 100 organizations participated in the project, from zoos to museums and local, county and state parks departments. Events were organized from coast to coast, with 35 states participating, from Oregon to Florida. Thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of over 5,000 participants, 2025's BioBlitz counted almost 20,000 more observations than the previous year.

Over the last eight years, the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz has supported local park and recreation agencies in stewarding land for pollinators and getting their communities engaged in the process. Getting out in greenspaces and documenting pollinators can turn park users into park champions, and agencies actively use the BioBlitz to support advocacy for environment-forward maintenance strategies.

Highlights from previous years' BioBlitzes include:

The implementation of pollinator“tea” gardens in Pflugerville, Texas – both delicious for the community and good for pollinators. Read more here.

Furthered connections between maintenance and recreation teams in Edmond, Oklahoma, leading to additional funding for a monarch host garden in Edmond's parks.

The development, planting and signage of the demonstration pollinator garden that led to a rare pollinator sighting in Los Alamos County Parks, Nevada.

Participating in the BioBlitz showed park users in Sunrise, Florida, the immense benefit of planting coontie. Seeing the "ugly" native plant support beautiful Atala butterflies caused a resurgence of this planting in the neighborhood. Read more here.

Pollinators and other beneficial insects are vital to healthy and resilient parks, greenspaces and communities, because they support the biodiversity that is key to thriving ecosystems. These species help stabilize the environment during environmental challenges like extreme weather, habitat loss and other environmental impacts. Communities nationwide are increasing participation in community science, restoration and other conservation volunteer projects, supporting a growing movement that reflects a larger, broader commitment to protecting pollinators and vibrant communities and greenspaces.

“We're incredibly grateful to The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation for their continued partnership and support of the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz,” said Ayanna Williams, NRPA director of community and environmental resilience.“Together, we're helping communities take meaningful action to support pollinators and the ecosystems they depend on. Park and recreation professionals play a vital role in connecting people to nature, inspiring stewardship and building healthier, more resilient communities, and we're proud to support their efforts.”

“Pollinators are the unseen heroes of parks nationwide," said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.“The Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz empowers people to become active stewards of their environment, enabling them to make a positive impact on pollinators in their own communities. Together, we can ensure these natural sanctuaries continue to foster beauty, ecological balance and wellness.”

NRPA and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation began their partnership in 2018 with the creation of the Parks for Pollinators campaign to raise public awareness of pollinator health and encourage local action through public parks and pollinator gardens. Together, as part of ScottsMiracle-Gro's GroMoreGood initiative, they are working to educate more children, families and communities about the importance of pollinators and what people can do to help.

To learn more about Parks for Pollinators, find resources or find a local event, visit nrpa.org/parks4pollinators.

To learn more about the GroMoreGood initiative, visit GroMoreGood.org.

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About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 68,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and supporters - the catalysts for positive change in service of parks for all, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

CONTACT: Danielle Doll National Recreation and Park Association 571-223-2420...