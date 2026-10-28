Virginia Beach Movers Tidal Town Moving Opens Winter Dates For Off-Peak Moves
Moving demand in Virginia Beach tends to peak from late spring through August, when school calendars, lease turnovers, oceanfront rental season and military reassignments at NAS Oceana, Dam Neck and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story all overlap. Once that rush passes, crews and trucks open up. For Virginia Beach households that can plan around the holidays, this creates room to pick a preferred date instead of settling for whatever remains on the calendar.
Hourly Pricing All Year in Virginia Beach
Tidal Town Moving bills by the hour with a two-hour minimum. The clock starts when the crew arrives and stops when the last item is placed in the new home. There are no travel time fees or fuel surcharges within Hampton Roads, so a move from Kempsville to Sandbridge is priced on the same terms as a short move across the street in Great Neck.
Planning a Winter Move on the Virginia Beach Coast
Winter moves in Virginia Beach come with their own planning points, including early sunsets, cold rain, wind off the Atlantic and the occasional nor'easter. The company recommends that customers:
Book a morning start time to make full use of daylight hours
Keep walkways and driveways clear on cold or icy mornings
Set out mats or runners at entryways when ground conditions are wet
Reserve elevators and loading areas early for oceanfront condos and Town Center apartments
Pack a separate box of essentials, such as chargers, medications, bedding and coffee, to open first at the new home
Confirm utility transfers before the holidays, when service appointments fill up quickly
Services Available Through the Season
Customers can book residential and apartment moves, commercial and office relocations, packing services, furniture assembly, piano moving, senior moving and item loading and unloading. Crews work across every part of the city, from Hilltop, Thalia and Princess Anne to Red Mill, Pungo and the Oceanfront. For relocations beyond Virginia, long-distance service reaches the 48 continental states through the company's freight partner.
Homeowners, renters and businesses searching for movers in Virginia Beach can request a free estimate by phone or online. Beyond the city, the company also serves Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News and Yorktown on the same hourly terms.
About Tidal Town Moving
Tidal Town Moving, LLC is a locally owned mover headquartered at 600 N Witchduck Rd, Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Founded in 2019 by a leadership team that entered the moving industry in 2015, the company holds Virginia DMV License #705 and State Corporation Commission #11306836. It carries cargo, motor vehicle and general liability insurance, has held BBB accreditation with an A+ rating since 2022, and has earned more than 1,100 Google reviews with a 4.9-star average. To learn more and meet the Virginia Beach moving team behind Tidal Town Moving, visit the company's website or call (757) 716-9286 for a free quote.
Rooke Crouch
Tidal Town Moving
+1 757-716-9286
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