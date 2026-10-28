Web3 Infrastructure Market Research Report Offering Insights On Growth, Segments And Major Competitors

Web3 Infrastructure Market

Web3 Infrastructure Market analysis

Web3 Infrastructure Market growth

The Business Research Company's Web3 Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The landscape of web3 infrastructure is rapidly evolving as decentralized technologies gain traction across industries. This growth is opening up significant market opportunities, with various players competing to provide scalable, secure, and interoperable solutions that power the next generation of blockchain applications. Here, we explore the market's current state, key drivers, major competitors, and trends shaping its future.

Web3 Infrastructure Market Size and Value Breakdown

Between 2025 and 2030, the web3 infrastructure market is forecast to grow by over $22 billion in value. Software solutions will lead this expansion with a contribution of $12 billion, while services and hardware segments are expected to add $6 billion and $4 billion respectively. Companies specializing in blockchain infrastructure and decentralized technology are battling to establish themselves in key areas such as scalable networks, secure node infrastructure, decentralized computing, and developer tools. The ability to deliver on interoperability, network security, scalability, and seamless integration of decentralized applications remains central to their market positioning.

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A Fragmented Market Landscape Without a Dominant Player

The web3 infrastructure sector remains highly fragmented. In 2025, the top 10 companies will collectively generate only 9% of the market's total revenue. This reflects moderate barriers to entry driven by the technical complexity of protocols, the need for robust network security, interoperability standards, and scalability demands. Leading firms maintain strong footholds through diversified offerings, established blockchain ecosystems, extensive developer communities, and continuous innovation in decentralized infrastructure. As demand for scalable networks, secure digital asset management, decentralized applications (dApps), and interoperable platforms intensifies, strategic partnerships, innovation, and regional expansion will be key to strengthening their market shares.

Market Leaders and Their Respective Shares in 2025

Among the top players, ConsenSys Inc. holds the largest share at 3% market revenue, followed by Chainlink Labs Ltd. and Coinbase Inc. each with 2%. Other notable companies include Alchemy Technologies Inc. and Blockdaemon Inc. with 1% each, QuickNode Inc. and OKX Technology Services Inc. at 0.4%, Ledger SAS at 0.3%, Safe Global Inc. at 0.2%, and Nansen Inc. at 0.1%. This spread highlights the competitive and diverse nature of the web3 infrastructure ecosystem.

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Competitive Strategies Defining the Web3 Market

Companies are focusing on enhancing decentralized infrastructure technologies to boost scalability and security. The adoption of interoperability protocols plays a crucial role in improving cross-chain connectivity, allowing different blockchains to communicate efficiently. Efforts to expand distributed infrastructure networks support the scaling of web3 applications, while the integration of AI-driven blockchain technologies aims to increase automation and operational efficiency across platforms.

ConsenSys's Leading Position in the Web3 Infrastructure Domain

According to The Business Research Company, ConsenSys Inc. is projected to top global sales in 2025 with a 3% market share. The firm's blockchain solutions division provides a broad portfolio, including blockchain development platforms, digital wallets, node infrastructure, APIs, and developer toolkits. These offerings cater to decentralized applications, enterprise blockchain implementations, and broader web3 ecosystems.

Key Players Operating Within the Web3 Infrastructure Market

Besides ConsenSys Inc., important market participants include Chainlink Labs Ltd., Coinbase Inc., Alchemy Technologies Inc., Blockdaemon Inc., QuickNode Inc., OKX Technology Services Inc., Ledger SAS, Safe Global Inc., and Nansen Inc. Other firms like imToken Private Ltd., Payward Inc., Zerion Labs Inc., TokenPocket Company Ltd., MyEtherWallet Inc., MathWallet (Math Global) Inc., Status Research & Development GmbH, Atomic Wallet Ltd., Coinomi Ltd., and Enjin Private Ltd. also contribute to the competitive environment.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Web3 Infrastructure Market

The web3 infrastructure sector is expected to surpass $29 billion in value by 2030. It forms a significant subset of the broader blockchain market, which is forecast to reach approximately $319 billion by that year. Within the vast Information Technology industry, predicted to hit $13,788 billion by 2030, web3 infrastructure will represent nearly 0.2% of the total market. This expansion is driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% through the forecast period.

Software's Dominance in the Web3 Infrastructure Market by 2030

By 2030, software will make up the largest portion of the web3 infrastructure market, accounting for 52%, or $15 billion, of the total value. This segment benefits from growing demand for blockchain development frameworks, decentralized application platforms, smart contract tools, secure digital asset management solutions, blockchain analytics, governance software, and decentralized finance protocols. Continuous innovation aimed at enhancing scalability, transparency, and user accessibility further propels this segment.

Diverse Segmentation of the Web3 Infrastructure Market

The market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Application categories include decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, supply chain management, identity management, and other emerging uses. End users span across financial institutions, government and public sectors, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), community networks, individual users, and wallet holders, among others.

North America's Leading Role Fueled by Venture Capital

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market for web3 infrastructure by 2030, reaching a value of $9.6 billion, up from $1.9 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a CAGR of 38%, driven by substantial venture capital investments in blockchain startups and decentralized technologies. Enterprise adoption of dApps, tokenization, demand for scalable and interoperable networks, expanding digital asset and DeFi ecosystems, alongside Web3 gaming and metaverse development, contribute to this growth. The U.S. specifically will dominate the market with an estimated $8.5 billion valuation by 2030, supported by innovation in blockchain solutions across industries, smart contract platforms, decentralized storage, digital identity applications, and ongoing research.

Primary Factors Accelerating Web3 Infrastructure Market Expansion

Three main drivers underpin the strong growth forecast for the web3 infrastructure market through 2030. First, the rising use of decentralized applications (dApps) demands reliable blockchain networks, decentralized storage, and smart contract platforms capable of supporting secure, transparent services across sectors like DeFi, gaming, digital identity, and social media. This factor alone is estimated to add about 1.0% annual growth. Second, increasing enterprise adoption of blockchain technology for improved transparency, security, and efficiency-across sectors such as banking, healthcare, supply chain, and government-fuels demand for scalable infrastructure and interoperability, contributing roughly 0.9% annual growth. Third, a growing call for secure, decentralized digital identities promotes privacy and reduces reliance on central databases, with governments and financial institutions adopting these solutions for enhanced authentication and compliance, adding about 0.7% annual growth.

Cross-Chain Protocols Enhance Interoperability and Liquidity

Cross-chain interoperability protocols are revolutionizing the web3 infrastructure market by enabling secure communication and asset transfers across different blockchains. For example, in May 2025, Chainlink Labs Ltd. introduced the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) to facilitate secure messaging and token transfers between chains. Features like programmable token transfers, decentralized risk management, and multi-blockchain support increase both security and scalability, making it easier to develop interoperable decentralized applications.

Most Promising Web3 Infrastructure Components for Growth

Hardware, software, and services collectively offer the largest growth potential, expected to add over $22 billion in value by 2030. Software leads with $12 billion in growth, followed by services contributing $6 billion, and hardware $4 billion. This expansion is driven by needs for blockchain network infrastructure, decentralized computing and storage, consulting services for Web3 integration, enterprise blockchain applications across industries, improved validator infrastructure, node management, and a focus on enhancing network performance, security, and scalability as decentralized ecosystems and next-generation internet applications mature.

Key Suppliers in the Web3 Infrastructure Supply Chain

Leading raw material suppliers critical to the web3 infrastructure market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Broadcom Inc., among others. Additional contributors include Marvell Technology Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Western Digital Corporation, Kioxia Holdings Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Leading Distributors and Wholesalers in the Market

Major wholesalers and distributors serving the web3 infrastructure industry encompass Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, WPG Holdings Limited, Redington Limited, Westcon Group Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., ScanSource Inc., D&H Distributing Co., Future Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Corporation, Mouser Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., RS Group plc, Farnell Global, Macnica Holdings Inc., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., ASBIS Enterprises PLC, and Logicom Public Limited.

Major End Users Driving Demand in the Web3 Infrastructure Space

Significant end users in the web3 infrastructure market include ConsenSys Software Inc., Polygon Labs, Chainlink Labs, Offchain Labs Inc., Matter Labs, Alchemy Insights Inc., Blockdaemon Inc., Chainalysis Inc., Fireblocks Inc., QuickNode Inc., Ankr Network Inc., Ava Labs Inc., Parity Technologies Limited, Dapper Labs Inc., Protocol Labs Inc., The Graph Foundation, Mysten Labs Inc., Aptos Labs Inc., Eigen Labs Inc., Helium Systems Inc., R3 LLC, Digital Asset Holdings LLC, Blockstream Corporation Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., and Hedera Hashgraph LLC. These organizations fuel innovation and adoption across decentralized ecosystems globally.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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