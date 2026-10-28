Valley National Realty Earns WINGS Honorable Mention For Jump The Curve

Sebastian Holbrook of Valley National Group Accepts WINGS Award alongside TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama, and CTO Jerome Fodor

Framework pools employer investment to expand nearby Child Care facilities and support the professionals who staff them

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valley National Realty earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit for their Jump the Curve model, a framework designed to bring employers together to invest in nearby Child Care facilities while strengthening independent providers and supporting early childhood professionals.

Sebastian Holbrook presented the model before 300 Child Care leaders and industry partners attending WINGS. Drawing on the team's affordable housing development experience in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, Jump the Curve proposes a shared investment approach to expanding local Child Care capacity.

“We believe that no stakeholder in the Child Care equation should benefit at the expense of others,” Holbrook told attendees.

Under the framework, employers pool capital through a partnership that acquires and renovates or develops a facility near their workplaces. Valley National Realty administers the project, while an independent Child Care provider leases and operates the space. Employers help expand care options to their employees without becoming providers, and providers gain access to state-of-the-art facilities without financing their purchase or construction.

Part of the Jump the Curve model is a Provider-Employer Benefits Bridge, which reserves part of the investment for Child Care professionals' health, wellness, training, and career advancement, helping providers recruit and retain qualified staff.

Jump the Curve was designed with the expanded federal Section 45F employer Child Care tax credit in mind. The credit helps offset employers' qualifying costs for providing Child Care support to their employees. Eligible employers who invest in their employees' child care may be eligible to claim a Section 45F tax credit of 50% of their expenditures up to $600,000 per year, including all eligible Jump the Curve expenses.

“When these stakeholders are uplifted in a system that recognizes their equivalent importance, we can provide the future of our communities with the care that they deserve now,” Holbrook said.

“Some of the best ideas in Child Care start with people solving a problem in their own community. We love seeing that innovation, and we appreciate Valley National Realty bringing Jump the Curve to WINGS,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“When leaders share what they're building and learning, the entire Child Care community benefits.”

The WINGS Awards selected six finalists from nationwide applications to present their approaches before attendees voted for the winners. More than $10,000 in funding and support was awarded across the program.

Held September 14–16 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit brought together leaders from more than 40 states and Washington, D.C. to share solutions for Child Care.

About Valley National Realty

For more than 30 years, Valley National Realty (VNR) has owned, developed, and managed real estate throughout the Lehigh Valley. Today, VNR combines commercial real estate expertise with innovative child care development solutions, helping businesses, families, and communities thrive. Through its Jump the Curve model, VNR delivers a comprehensive, 45F-eligible approach by leveraging the expertise of the Valley National Group of companies to manage every stage of the development process. To reach Sebastian Holbrook: email... or call (610) 947-0483.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable - empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRIS

+1 720-988-0984

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Valley National Realty Earns WINGS Honorable Mention for Jump the Curve News Provided By TOOTRiS October 28, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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